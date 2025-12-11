Flooding closes Trans Canada Highway in Abbotsford

Photo: Drive BC Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Whatcom Road is closed due to flooding.

Drive BC is reporting the Trans Canada Highway closed due to flooding just before 8 p.m.

In a social media post, Drive BC says Highway 1 is closed for more than three kilometres between Exit 92 and Highway 11 to No. 3 road.

Motorists are reminded to watch for traffic control and to expect delays.

In a press release, the City of Abbotsford said floodwater on the highway caused the Ministry of Transportation and Transit to close the Trans Canada out a concern for public safety.

The city, meanwhile, has issued new evacuation orders for seven properties north of Highway 1, including the Clarion Hotel (36035 N. Parallel Rd.), the Ministry of Agriculture and Foods building (1767 Angus Campbell Rd.) 1920 North Parallel Rd., 2054 and 2111 Whatcom Rd., 35388 Delair Rd. and Delair Park (35570 Old Yale Rd.

Evacuation Orders remain in place for 82 properties in Huntingdon Village and 371 properties in Sumas Prairie West and Evacuation Alerts remain in place for 1,069 properties in Sumas Prairie East and West.

An interactive map showing the active evacuation alerts and orders is available on the City of Abbotsford’s website.

Residents are reminded to stay away from waterways and to avoid driving across water-covered roads or bridges.

The City of Abbotsford says it will continue to provide updates to residents at www.abbotsford.ca and on its social media channels.