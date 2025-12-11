BC First Nation calls on MP to cancel visit after he failed to reach out following grizzly attack

Photo: Terry Webber. Nuxalk CAO Terry Webber and chief councillor Samuel Schoone at a press conference following the attack.

The Nuxalk Nation on British Columbia’s central coast is urging their federal representative to cancel a planned visit to Bella Coola, saying he ignored their leadership and instead arranged to meet with a local gun club in the aftermath of a grizzly bear attack that left three children and a teacher severely injured.

Ellis Ross, the Conservative MP for the Skeena–Bulkley Valley riding, has not communicated with the First Nation since the Nov. 20 incident.

The Nuxalk only learned of Ross’s planned visit when they heard he had scheduled a meeting with the Bella Coola Rod and Gun Club for Dec. 13 — without the Nuxalk leadership.

The club promoted the event as a discussion on "the current bear situation and gun legislation.”

“It's four weeks today since the bear incident and not once has he called, emailed or offered support to our people,” Terry Webber, the Nation’s chief administrative officer, told Canada’s National Observer on Thursday.

“There's that gap — we are not receiving any federal support to date,” he said.

The incident, which occurred during a school outing, was a traumatic moment for the Nuxalk Nation. In the weeks since, the community has been stretched thin as it works to support families, Webber said.

Webber said support has poured in from neighbouring nations, provincial officials and individuals from across Canada, including MLA Tamara Davidson, Premier David Eby, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, AFN regional chief Terry Teegee, and national chief Cindy Woodhouse. However, their own MP has remained silent.

He said they don’t know whom to contact in Ottawa and rely on their MP to help navigate federal channels while they focus on meeting the needs on the ground. “We can’t go up to Ottawa and knock on doors,” he said.

Canada’s National Observer reached out to Ross’s office but did not receive a response or comment before the deadline.

Ross’s decision to meet first with a private special-interest group — one that does not represent Nuxalk people — violates the established protocol and is an example of misplaced priorities, said Samuel Schooner, elected Nuxalk chief councillor, in a statement. “It is obvious that Mr. Ross is totally disconnected from the needs of the communities he serves and does not have any respect for required protocol when visiting sovereign Nations within their own territories,” he wrote.

The Nuxalk Nation has requested that Ross cancel his planned visit until proper dialogue can take place. That hasn’t happened.

“He is still on his way,” Webber said.

Webber said even a last-minute meeting now wouldn’t work. He and Schooner are currently in the Lower Mainland, where an atmospheric river has brought heavy rain, flooding and highway closures to the Interior. They’re not sure when they can get home and even with better weather, they wouldn’t be able to prepare their leadership.

“That really breaches a significant level of respect — coming to our territory to speak on situations that are within regards to our territory,” he said. “Those talks and discussions should be with Nuxalk first, and there should not be any discussions without Nuxalk, for Nuxalk.”

Webber said the Nation has made a significant effort to strengthen its relationships with the governments and organizations it works with — and Ross is among those partners — but a significant gap still remains. The Nation has also called on Ross to issue an apology.