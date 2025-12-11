Dangerous copper thefts have 'skyrocketed': B.C. Hydro

Photo: VIA B.C. HYDRO Copper thefts have jumped by over 300 per cent.

B.C. Hydro says the number of copper thefts has increased by more than 300 per cent in the past 18 months — and Vancouver Island is leading the way with 11 incidents.

There were also nine incidents in the Lower Mainland and one in northern B.C.

Thieves are targeting B.C. Hydro sites that house copper cables needed for carrying electricity between underground circuits and substations, the corporation said.

Cutting into the cables, which are valuable on the scrap market, is like tampering with a live power line and can be deadly.

B.C. Hydro spokesperson Susie Rieder said B.C. Hydro has logged 24 maintenance-hole theft and mischief cases since January 2024, compared to just five in the previous two years.

“This isn’t just a property crime. It’s a direct threat to public safety, to our crews and to the thieves themselves,” she said.

“Anyone who touches live electrical equipment is risking severe injury or loss of life.”

The thieves can leave open holes behind that are hazardous for pedestrians and vehicles, B.C. Hydro said, while severed cables can lead to fires or power outages.

In each case, maintenance hole covers are removed, and cables are cut at two ends, usually targeting a length of about 200 metres before the cable is dragged out using a vehicle or winch.

Recent repair costs have been estimated at around $1.2 million.

Suspicious activity around B.C. Hydro infrastructure can be reported by calling 911 or the B.C. Hydro security-command centre at 1-877-311-8611.

The public is also reminded to stay at least 10 metres from a downed power line or damaged equipment — about the length of a standard bus.