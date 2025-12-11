Non-permanent residents have limited impact on ownership market, study finds

Photo: wikimedia commons Non-permanent residents such as temporary foreign workers, international students and refugees may have a limited impact on high home prices despite public perceptions, says Canada's national statistics agency

Non-permanent residents (NPRs) account for a minuscule share of homeowners in B.C., according to a new analysis by Statistics Canada.

Despite making up five per cent of B.C.’s population at the start of 2022, NPRs represented just 0.13 per cent of homeowners in the province, said the Dec. 11 study.

The study also said 0.31 per cent of homebuyers in B.C. were NPRs in 2021, and just 1.41 per cent of NPRs in B.C. were homeowners at the start of 2022.

“Large growth in the number of NPRs (as was seen from 2022 to 2024) was much more likely to influence the rental market than the ownership market of Canada’s housing system, given that NPRs tended not to be homeowners,” the study said.

StatCan defined NPRs as individuals holding a valid temporary permit (for work, study or other purposes) or who have claimed refugee status (asylum claimants, protected persons and related groups) as of Dec. 31, 2021.

The definition of NPRs excludes individuals whose most recent permit expired before that date, or who became permanent residents by that date, and it includes individuals whose permits lasted less than one year, such as seasonal foreign workers.

In recent years, there has been a large increase in Canada’s population driven by NPRs. The number of NPRs in the country increased from 1.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 to over three million in the first quarter of 2025, StatCan said.

This has fuelled perceptions that newcomers such as NPRs are behind high home prices.

But the StatCan study by Radu Andrei Pârvulescu said NPRs are almost all renters. It surmised there could be an indirect impact to the ownership market due to investors buying residential properties for their rental potential amid higher demand from increased NPR entries.

In response to public opinion, the federal government is significantly reducing the number of temporary residents it allows into Canada over the next few years. Canada will aim to admit 385,000 temporary residents next year—about 43 per cent less than the 2025 target—and 370,000 in the following two years, CBC News reported.

The StatCan study said NPRs almost always rent because of their temporary status; their limited employment potential if they came on student visas; their insufficient work and credit histories making it hard to obtain mortgages; the fact that they tend to be younger and have less money saved for down payments; and the relative ease of renting compared to the longer, more laborious process of buying.

In B.C., NPRs tend to gravitate toward major cities like Vancouver, the study said.

StatCan said it plans further research on the “homeownership trajectories” of newcomers who first arrive to Canada with temporary status and later become permanent residents and citizens.