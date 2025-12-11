FortisBC raising electricity rates to meet growing demand for more power

Photo: FortisBC Electricity rates will change on January 1, 2026, to help meet growing customer demand.

FortisBC has announced its electricity customers will be paying more for power in the New Year.

Electricity customers will see a 3.63 per cent general rate increase as of January 1, 2026. That means for the average FortisBC residential customer who uses about 825 kilowatt hours of electricity per month, this will be around $5.35 more on their monthly bill.

“We know energy costs matter to our customers, and we’re here to help,” said Michelle Carman, vice-president of customer service and external communications. “Our team is here to provide customers with tips, tools and support, answer any questions about their bill and advise on ways to reduce their energy use.”

The rate change has been approved by the British Columbia Utilities Commission.

The news comes on the heels of Tuesday's announcement that FortisBC will be raising natural gas rates for the typical household by 11 per cent in 2026.

The reason for the rate change next year is connected to the increased cost of purchasing electricity.

FortisBC generates power from its four hydroelectric generating facilities, and it purchases a portion of its requirements through long-term contracts with BC Hydro and other producers.

To help offset costs, FortisBC continually monitors where it sources its power based on price and what’s required to meet customers’ needs, and sells any excess power it has generated back to the market.

FortisBC has a number of programs that offer low-cost solutions for customers, and no-cost energy savings programs for customers with qualifying incomes. If you are interested in learning more about FortisBC rebates, click here.