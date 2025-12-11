Hunter sues BC Conservation Officer Service, government for defamation

Photo: BCCOS Facebook File photo of BCCOS vehicle.

A hunter found not guilty last January of violating a judge’s order is suing the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, the BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) and four officers for defamation.

In a Dec. 2 notice of civil claim in Prince George Supreme Court, Richard Dawson Smith said Facebook posts by BCCOS were intended to unlawfully mislead the public and damage his reputation and that of his company, BND Productions, in the eyes of fellow hunters.

Smith claims that he was harassed by members of the public, called a poacher by fellow hunters, asked to leave private hunting-focused Facebook groups and asked to remove his book from a retailer’s shelves.

None of the allegations has been tested in court and the defendants have not filed a reply.

The saga began when Smith pleaded guilty on Dec. 13, 2022 in Provincial Court to hunting on cultivated land in November 2020. Judge Oliver Fleck fined him $1,200 and ordered him to retake the provincially required Conservation Outdoor Recreation Education (CORE) safety and ethics course.

According to the order Smith and the Crown negotiated, the requirement to retake the course was tied to Smith’s ability to hunt after March 31.

Smith retook CORE in April of that year, due to course availability.

Smith’s filing said BCCOS posted “erroneous sentencing information” on Facebook on Dec. 22, 2022, that said Smith and another hunter “are required to retake the CORE course before they are able to hunt again.”

That line was repeated in a Dec. 26, 2022 story in the Alaska Highway News.

Smith filed a formal complaint with BCCOS in February 2023, asking BCCOS to correct or delete the post. But Smith alleges Deputy Chief Chris Doyle dismissed his complaint the next month.

In May 2024, Smith was charged with violating the court order when he hunted and shot a lynx on Dec. 28, 2022.

Judge Cassandra Malfair said in her Jan. 10 decision that conservation officers learned about Fleck’s order and sought to have it amended. A new form of the order was drafted and submitted to Fleck in September 2023 without notice to Smith.

In hindsight, Malfair decided that Fleck had misspoken during sentencing and did not intend to change the negotiated sentence.

“BCCOS illegally changed wording on a court order to match a narrative and then took that to trial,” Smith’s Dec. 2 lawsuit alleged. “The conduct by the defendant(s) falls outside the statutory provisions authorizing, falls outside the code of conduct or alternatively was in excess of activities and was intended to harm and victimize Smith.”

Smith wants a judge to order BCCOS to remove or correct the Facebook post and pay damages of more than $800,000.