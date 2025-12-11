River levels peaking as flood evacuation orders remain in Fraser Valley

Photo: CTV News Flooding has forced evacuations in Abbotsford, B.C.

Water levels on the Nooksack River, which broke its banks in Washington State Wednesday sending floodwaters flowing north into the Fraser Valley, are expected to peak around now.

The flooding forced the evacuation of 371 properties on the Sumas Prairie overnight. More than 600 remain under evacuation alert.

Connie Chapman, executive director of the provincial Water Management Branch, says outflows from the Nooksack rival those of four years ago and were expected to peak at 10 a.m.

American river level gauges show the Nooksack has started to plateau in Lyndon, Wash., the furthest north that the river flows.

Environment Canada says the rains peaked in the Fraser valley, where 140 millimetres were recorded in Hope and 110 millimetres in Chilliwack up to 10 a.m.

The Sumas border crossing in Abbotsford is closed to commercial traffic and the local police department says they have cars patrolling the evacuation zone.

South of the border, Washington state has issued a state of emergency, with some counties reporting up to 15 centimetres of rain within a 24-hour period and triggering the deployment of the National Guard.

Amtrak trains between Seattle and Vancouver have also been suspended.

A series of atmospheric rivers have washed over the Pacific coast on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border, recalling the severe flooding of 2021 that saw waters from the Nooksack River inundate the Sumas Prairie, while washing out major highways into and out of the B.C. Interior that caused billions in damage.

with files from The Canadian Press