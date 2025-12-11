Familiar fate for Abbotsford as floodwaters gush over U.S. border into B.C. again

Photo: The Canadian Press Flooding in Abbotsford as a result of an atmospheric river, December 2025

UPDATE 5:05 p.m.

Standing near a rail line next to the U.S. border, Abbotsford, B.C., resident Robbie Friesen said the ground under his feet was dry about 30 minutes earlier.

“Now at our deepest point we're about four feet underwater here at the centre of the road,” he said on Thursday.

Friesen said as soon as the waters “breached over the train tracks, water started flowing and it was probably going (up) inches within minutes.”

Friesen, who lives on nearby First Avenue, said it’s a familiar scene.

“We know as soon as it breaches right on the train track where CN is, it all flows through and most all the backside of these houses are going to flood, and it's just going to keep finding the lowest point this way.”

Fast-rising floodwaters in British Columbia's Fraser Valley have forced families and farmers to escape a situation many have seen before, after atmospheric river weather systems sent cross-border outflows pouring into the province from Washington state.

Friesen said the feeling Thursday was “very similar to four years ago” when the Nooksack River in Washington state overflowed and sent water gushing into the Sumas Prairie, during floods that caused billions in damage.

“Exact same feeling where you look and you're like, oh, the water's OK. And then within minutes it gets into the house and then there's nothing you can do after that,” he said.

He said his biggest concern is for the region’s farmers, “struggling to get everything together, all their personal items, all their livestock, and all their belongings out from a dangerous area.”

"And when you have to make decisions quickly, it's obviously a lot of stress and, yeah, it's just a scary experience,” he said.

Major highways out of the Lower Mainland had been shut Wednesday, but by Thursday evening all except Highway 1 and Highway 11 at the Sumas border crossing remained closed.

Evacuation alerts and orders were expanded on Thursday as the floodwaters rose. The province said all travel in the Fraser Valley should be avoided unless necessary.

The City of Abbotsford, which declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday, told residents of about 350 properties to get out immediately, while hundreds more remained on evacuation alert.

On Whatcom Road, a search team in red suits and lifejackets waded through floodwaters to knock on the door of a home on Thursday afternoon, escorting residents out as brown floodwaters rose around them.

Directly in front of the home, a torrent poured over the road and started filling an adjacent field.

Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens said in a video update that flooding was "tracking similar to the 1990 flood," when cross-border floodwaters closed the Trans-Canada Highway for 26 hours.

"This is a lesser event than what we experienced in 2021, but conditions and forecasts are always subject to change," he said.

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said in a news briefing on Thursday that more than 160 farms were in the way of the floodwaters and were either on evacuation order or alert, although the poultry, cows and hogs were considered safe.

Poultry farmer Corry Spitters, who lost 200,000 chickens in the 2021 floods, said the hours leading into Friday would be crucial and he was “at the mercy of the nature.”

Brad Driediger, who owns Windberry Farms in Abbotsford, worked through the night on Wednesday placing sandbags around the property.

“I know that a lot of farmers I've talked to have done the same, to prepare as best they can, to minimize damage to their properties, and then ultimately, you can only do what you can do,” said Driediger, who is also president of the BC Poultry Association.

David Campbell with the BC River Forecast Centre said that while rainfall warnings had come down, floodwaters pouring into the Sumas area would keep rising into Friday as water from the Nooksack River in Washington continued to spill into the Fraser Valley.

He said the series of atmospheric rivers had dumped up to 150 millimetres of rain in some areas since Tuesday.

Campbell said another wet system is coming in on the weekend, but that will give a little bit of time to create room in many of B.C.’s rivers that are near or at flood stage.

“When it comes to the Nooksack, obviously it’s a more complex system and clearing the water (off) various flat terrain around the Sumas as well as the Nooksack flood plain takes a little bit more time.”

The Canadian Press

UPDATE 1:35 p.m.

Abbotsford, B.C., resident Spencer Cording surveyed the floodwaters along the U.S. border on Thursday and said it's the same situation as 2021.

“It's kind of ridiculous. We've had four years to prepare and it doesn't look like a whole lot's been done,” he said, blaming a lack of cross-border communication between authorities.

Fellow Abbotsford resident Jessica Krins was among evacuees told to leave their homes around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

She said watching the floodwaters was “bringing back PTSD from last time.”

Krins is a veteran of Abbotsford evacuations, having been forced out of her home twice in 2021, when she said she was given 15 minutes to get out and people were “banging on the door.”

“It comes fast,” she said. “It sucks because it's just a waiting game, just waiting to see what happens.”

She said she and others talk about what happened in 2021 all the time. “We're like, 'oh, remember when it flooded 4 years ago? Will it ever happen again?' And here we are, happening again.”

UPDATE 1 p.m.

North Shore Rescue says in a statement that it helped rescuers in Chilliwack, B.C., pull a group of five people and their four dogs off an island in the middle of the Chilliwack River as floodwaters rose around them.

The agency says the rescue took several hours early this morning as the group and their animals had to be hoisted to safety by helicopter.

The Canadian Press

Photo: City of Abbotsford Evacuation zones in Abbotsford.

UPDATE: 12 p.m.

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham urged resilience in the face of floods at a press conference Thursday morning, as another rainy forecast looms.

"We've been here before," Popham said.

She said she has spoken to many of the farmers under evacuation order due to an ongoing atmospheric river impacting the Sumas Prairie, and she hears the "tension in their voices," as they nervously wait for floodwaters to subside.

The spectre of major 2021 flooding looms large in many of their minds.

"My message to farmers and communities is that you are not alone in this, and we need to look out for one another, and we'll continue to monitor and support as needed," Popham said.

In that specific Fraser Valley region, 66 farms with livestock are under evacuation order and 99 farms are under evacuation alert.

In addition, the provincial government's lab in the region which tests for animal diseases, such as chronic wasting disease and avian flu, briefly lost power.

Concerns were raised at the press conference about evacuated animals, and whether evacuation efforts might spread any avian flu through contact or into the water.

The lab is now back up and running, Popham said.

"I feel that as far as being prepared and doing everything we can, we're doing our best right now," she said.

Water levels are expected to recede as the current atmospheric river event runs its course.

David Campbell, head of the BC River Forecast Centre, warned the respite may not last, as more rain is in the forecast starting Sunday. That gives precious little time to clean up and prepare.

"Clearing the water out of various sort of flat terrain around the Sumas [area] as well as a floodplain, takes a little bit more time, and so that might be a bit more sensitive as we come into the weekend," Campbell explained.

"I think at this point, vigilance is important as we go through the coming week, and we'll continue to be monitoring and updating our level of concern, if we are seeing that those events have the potential for more or ongoing flood hazard."

Highways throughout the southwestern part of the province continue to be impacted, although no major structural damage has been reported.

Chelsea Powrie

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

Water levels on the Nooksack River, which broke its banks in Washington State Wednesday sending floodwaters flowing north into the Fraser Valley, are expected to peak around now.

The flooding forced the evacuation of 371 properties on the Sumas Prairie overnight. More than 600 remain under evacuation alert.

Connie Chapman, executive director of the provincial Water Management Branch, says outflows from the Nooksack rival those of four years ago and were expected to peak at 10 a.m.

American river level gauges show the Nooksack has started to plateau in Lyndon, Wash., the furthest north that the river flows.

Environment Canada says the rains peaked in the Fraser valley, where 140 millimetres were recorded in Hope and 110 millimetres in Chilliwack up to 10 a.m.

The Sumas border crossing in Abbotsford is closed to commercial traffic and the local police department says they have cars patrolling the evacuation zone.

South of the border, Washington state has issued a state of emergency, with some counties reporting up to 15 centimetres of rain within a 24-hour period and triggering the deployment of the National Guard.

Amtrak trains between Seattle and Vancouver have also been suspended.

A series of atmospheric rivers have washed over the Pacific coast on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border, recalling the severe flooding of 2021 that saw waters from the Nooksack River inundate the Sumas Prairie, while washing out major highways into and out of the B.C. Interior that caused billions in damage.

with files from The Canadian Press