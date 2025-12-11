Highways linking B.C. Interior to Lower Mainland remain closed

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 about 61 km south of Merritt, looking south.

UPDATE 8:10 a.m.

With rain subsiding there have been some changes in road closures though most remain in place.

"The Ministry of Transportation and Transit has closed major highways between the Lower Mainland and the Interior due to flooding, falling rock and debris, and high avalanche hazards," reads the advisory from the ministry.

"This situation is evolving and very dynamic. Please pay attention to any emergency messaging and traffic controls."

Drivers are cautioned that other provincial roadways could be closed with little or no notice.

Environment Canada says the rains peaked in the Fraser valley, where 140 millimetres were recorded in Hope and 110 millimetres in Chilliwack.

In the Southern Interior the Coquihalla Summit had 101 mm of rain, Allison Pass had 85 mm, Hells Gate had 52 mm, Nakusp had 55 mm and Coffee Creek had 51 mm Morrissey and 93 mm.

Here are the latest updates from the Ministry of Transport:

Highway 7 partly reopened to Single Lane Alternating Traffic following a rockslide

Highway 9 to Ross Rd for 27.8 km single lane alternating only, expect delays.

Highway 1 - Highway 9 to Hope - Closed Eastbound

Highway 1 - Canyon - Reopened - Yale to Lytton

- Yale to Lytton Highway 5 (Coquihalla) - CLOSED both directions between Hope and Merrit due to flooding at Sowaqua.

Sumas border closed to commercial traffic, local traffic only

Border Services requests non-local traffic avoid Highway 11 / Sumas due to evacuation operations and flooding in Washington State.

Highway 3 - CLOSED - Debris on Highway

Highway 8 - CLOSED - local traffic only

Highway 99 - Reopened - Mount Currie to Lilooett - planned avalanche closure later this morning

UPDATE 7:46 a.m.

Major highways between the Lower Mainland and the Interior remain closed Thursday morning due to flooding, falling rock and debris, and high avalanche hazards.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit announced the closures late Wednesday, and said there is no timeline for reopening.

"Ministry staff and maintenance contractors continue to patrol highways to identify areas of concern. Contractors are on standby to clear debris and reopen highways as soon as it is safe to do so," the ministry said in a statement.

Road closures include:

Highway 1 eastbound closed at Highway 9

Highway 1 closed between Hope and Lytton

Highway 3 closed between Hope and Princeton

Highway 5 closed between Hope and Merritt

Check back for more updates.

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.

Highway links between the Lower Mainland and the B.C. Interior have been cut off as a series of atmospheric river weather systems drench the province.

Highways 1, 3, 5 and 99 are all now closed, or are in the process of being closed, announced the province Wednesday night.

The Coquihalla (Hwy 5) is closed between Hope and Merritt due to flooding at Sowaqua Creek.

The Hope-to-Princeton (Hwy 3) is closed due to debris on the roadway.

Janelle Staite, Ministry of Transportation deputy director, says water is crossing Highway 3 near Allison Pass due to a blocked culvert.

“With it being nighttime conditions we were unable to assess the slope to determine sort of the degree of the risk, we'll be up there at first light to do that assessment,” she said.

The Fraser Canyon (Hwy 1) between Yale and Lytton is closed due to “adverse weather” and high avalanche risk.

Highway 99 between Pemberton and Mount Currie is in the process of being proactively closed for safety reasons, Staite said.

Staite said there will be no access between the Lower Mainland and the BC Interior until “at least” Thursday. There is no timeline for reopening any of the highways.

Additionally, Highway 1 eastbound is closed at Highway 9 in Bridal Falls, Highway 7 is closed west of Hope and Highway 11 at the Sumas border crossing is closed to commercial traffic.

Drivers are asked to stay off the roads in the Fraser Valley for the evening.

“We need people to stay off the roads for safety and to ensure roads are clear for people who need to evacuate,” said Kelly Greene, B.C. Emergency Management Minister.

Connie Chapman, executive director of water management, says that while rain in the Fraser Valley is easing, the Nooksack River across the U.S. border will continue to top its banks into early Thursday.

She says the volume of water coming out of the Nooksack is similar to the amount seen in 2021 when its outflows caused catastrophic flooding in the Fraser Valley, resulting in billions of dollars in damage.

ORIGINAL 8:30 p.m.

Flooding has closed the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt while "adverse weather" has closed Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon.

According to DriveBC, the Coquihalla has become flooded at Sowaqua Creek and is closed in both directions from about six kilometres north of Hope to seven kilometres north of Merritt.

DriveBC said an assessment is in progress and an update is expected around 9:30 p.m. tonight.

Meanwhile, Highway 1 between Yale and Lytton in the Fraser Canyon has been closed in both directions "due to adverse weather conditions," said DriveBC. There is no estimated time of opening.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit has also issued a travel advisory for areas in the Fraser Valley due to a risk of flooding.

"People are asked to avoid travel unless necessary until the heavy rainfall passes and water levels subside," the advisory reads.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 1 is also closed between Hope and Bridal Falls, about two kilometres east of Chilliwack.

Highway 7 is closed west of Hope between Highway 9 and Ross Road due to rocks on the road. There is no timeline for reopening.

"There is no eastbound access from the Lower Mainland to Hope, B.C. at this time," said DriveBC on X.

An atmospheric river is currently dumping significant rainfall on Southern B.C., forcing evacuation alerts in the Fraser Valley.