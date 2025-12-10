Former sawmill eyed to become B.C.'s first wind-tower factory

Photo: Rob Clarke/Century 21 Energy Realty. Canfor shuttered the Isle Pierre sawmill 30 km west of Prince George in 2020. A new company is seeking to reopen the site as a wind tower manufacturing plant but has yet to secure a land agreement and financing.

A newly registered company is looking to launch Western Canada’s only wind tower manufacturing plant outside of Prince George, B.C., at a site that could employ up to 300 workers.

That’s according to Larry Timlick, an entrepreneur and former Canadian technology executive who launched the company under the name Skookum Manufacturing Inc. in September, according to corporate records.

“We’ve kept it quiet because we can’t be the only smart guys in the room thinking about doing this in B.C.,” said Timlick in an interview.

His comments came within weeks of the federal government announcing a 25 per cent tariff on imported steel wind towers.

Currently, the Quebec-based company Marmen Inc. is Canada’s only manufacturer of steel wind towers.

Marmen says the industry could ramp up supply to make up for any drop in imported towers due to tariffs.

But some experts have warned limited domestic manufacturing capacity and rising tariff costs will threaten already proposed wind projects, especially in Western Canada, where almost all towers are imported.

BIV confirmed last week the tariffs will be applied to nine wind farms announced by BC Hydro in 2024. The projects are meant to help close a pending electricity shortage expected to hit the province as demand soars.

In response, Premier David Eby said he was in conversations with Prime Minister Mark Carney to remit tariffs on the existing wind projects and establish a policy that would bring certainty going forward.

Company says plant could 'open a whole new industry in B.C.'

For Timlick, the tariffs are just one advantage announced by the Prime Minister's Office that could jump-start wind manufacturing in Western Canada. He pointed to a 50 per cent reduction in inter-provincial freight rates for Canadian steel and a “Buy Canadian” policy prioritizing Canadian materials on federal contracts and grants over $25 million.

The Skookum wind tower plant could “open a whole new industry in B.C. for export to other provinces and the world,” the company claims in a slide deck to investors.

Timlick said the company has carried out modelling in a variety of areas, including equipment costs, hourly wages, operating expenses, transportation costs and insurance. Its conclusion: any future plant would need to produce 160 towers a year to break even.

“Our target is going to be 200 towers a year,” Timlick said. “The margins are good but that’s the type of business this is. It’s not goofy margins.”

Patricia Lightburn, the Canadian Renewable Energy Association’s director of policy for B.C., said that while her group is concerned about the impacts of the tariffs, a new wind tower plant in the province could avoid some of the transportation and logistical issues with imported wind towers.

The proposed facility could also take advantage of a provision in BC Hydro’s 2024 call for power to source domestic supply chains, she said.

“Having that set up in B.C. would be really exciting for our industry,” Lightburn said. “It sounds like it’s early days, but I’d hope there’s interest and support from different levels of government.”

“There’s clearly demand for their product.”

​​First, the company needs to secure a location and financing.

​$7M land offer accepted, awaiting final approval

Timlick said Skookum submitted a more than $7-million purchase offer on a 58-hectare log lay-down area at Canfor Corp's (TSX:CFP) old Isle Pierre sawmill.

About 30 kilometres west of Prince George, Canfor shuttered the mill and laid off 94 workers in 2020 due to what it said was a lack of fibre and downturn related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Timlick said he plans to have the land deal closed by March 31, 2026. BIV independently verified the offer has been accepted and that the seller is carrying out final due diligence.

​The site, which sits on the shores of the Nechako River, is linked to a major highway and a rail line Timlick says can bring in Canadian steel from producers in Ontario.

The proposed plant is centrally located near a number of proposed wind projects. The company claims its strategic location and transportation links would allow it to service B.C.’s new appetite for wind as well as long-term demand across the Prairie provinces, where the potential to generate wind energy is even greater.​

Skookum Manufacturing Inc. is seeking to purchase a 57-hectare plot of a 176 hectares of heavy industrial land that previously housed a Canfor sawmill. | Rob Clarke/Century 21 Energy Realty

If successful, the company projects it will need a 400-person construction workforce to build the facility.

Once up and running, the plant is expected to support up to 300 full-time jobs needed to build the wind towers, paint them and install any electrical and mechanical parts.

Timlick said the proximity to Prince George makes it a perfect location when it comes to finding skilled labour.

“A lot of guys got laid off in Prince George,” he said. “There’s significant labour base of welders that used to work at closed mills.”

Skookum is looking to secure $136 million in financing for the project. Timlick said he’s talking with private investors and wind tower manufacturers outside of Canada with the idea of creating a joint venture. He declined to elaborate, citing non-disclosure agreements.

If financing and the land are secured, the company estimates it would take two years to finish building the plant, with the first towers ready by late 2027. Over 10 years, Skookum projects its operations will have a $426-million economic impact.

“We’re not limiting ourselves to wind towers,” Timlick added. “We’ll be looking at other opportunities to supply oil and gas, mining, LNG.”

Private funding, government lobbying key to success

Andrew Wynn-Williams, Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters’s divisional vice-president for B.C., said Skookum's move to open a wind tower plant comes as investment in B.C. manufacturing sinks to worrying lows when compared to the U.S.

“The very fact that they’re considering in making this investment is positive. But there’s still a lot of steps to go through,” he said. “They’ve committed the $7 million at a minimum.”

Manufacturing B.C. president Marcus Ewert-Johns said that if the banks see a solid business plan and a team with a record of executing big projects, they will likely give them the private investment they are seeking.

Skookum's leadership and board claim a wide-range of executive experience.

Timlick says he has held board positions for several mining companies, spent four years working on wind projects in Manitoba and B.C., and worked in senior management at AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc. and Avaya Inc.

A corporate slide deck lists financial executive Gary Timlick as the company’s chief financial officer. Pharid Jaffer is listed as chief technology officer, who among other things, founded the Vancouver business consulting firm PNJ Solutions and worked at HSBC Holdings plc for nine years as a senior director of business systems.

The document also lists four board of directors—Geoffrey Hampson, Mark Godsy, Mark Chapin and James Topam—who claim experience in manufacturing, construction, start-ups, clean power generation and technology companies.

Ewert-Johns, who served six years in the B.C. government advising business leaders on international market attraction and investment, said a project at the scale Skookum is considering will require significant lobbying of multiple government departments.

“You spend a lot of upfront energy building a coalition,” he said. “There’s probably something there, but it’s still early days, so until they have financial guaranties, they still have a ways to go.”

Wynn-Williams said there are some reasons for optimism: governments could be very attracted to the idea of backing an anchor company that could spin off economic benefits in a region where the forest industry has seen a contraction.

A key factor will be getting a private funding commitment the company can then take to provincial and federal governments to leverage more money.

“Government isn’t going to support something if they don’t think it will be viable. And private investment will indicate that it’s viable. One will be contingent upon the other,” said Wynn-Williams.

“It takes a lot to pull off that kind of deal. You need support from the community. You need your ducks in a row.”