Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke, Golden until at least midnight: DriveBC

Photo: Drive BC webcam Heavy snow is forecast through Rogers Pass today.

UPDATE: 2:22 p.m.

Highway 1 will be closed between Revelstoke and Golden until at least midnight.

The highway has reopened east of Golden following an earlier collision, but it remains closed for avalanche control work in the Rogers Pass area.

According to DriveBC, it will remain closed until at least midnight.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:31 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Revelstoke.

Drive BC reports a vehicle incident has closed a section of Highway 1 between the Glacier National Park East Boundary and Columbia West FSR.

Heavy snow is in the forecast for parts of the highway. Environment Canada issued a yellow snowfall warning forecasting that 20 to 40 centimetres could fall between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass by tonight.

Along with the closure due to the vehicle incident, travellers should be prepared for major delays due to avalanche control.

Drive BC advises that avalanche work is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and continue until midnight through Rogers Pass. Highway 1 will be closed between Revelstoke and Golden.

Commercial vehicles will be held in Malakwa beginning at 10:00am PST for the duration of the closure. Passenger vehicles can bypass the truck closure at Malakwa by using the frontage road and following detour signage.