200 impaired drivers caught in blitz, RCMP say

Photo: BCRCMP Vancouver Island BC Highway Patrol tows an impaired driver caught at a checkstop

Almost 200 impaired drivers were caught in parts around B.C. in this year’s Dec. 6 impaired driving enforcement night, BCRCMP said.

Of those 200, there were 23 from the Thompson Okanagan, 17 from the Kootenays, 18 from Vancouver Island, 111 from the Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley and 21 from Northern B.C.

The number is too high, but police said in a media release on Wednesday it's still an improvement from year's past. Last year 222 were caught, even though there were 9,000 more drivers pulled over and checked.

“Most drivers are supportive of police efforts to keep impaired drivers off the road, even though check stops can be an inconvenience,” Insp. Adam Tallboy with BC Highway Patrol said in a media release.

“Mandatory Alcohol Screening continues to be a great tool, as multiple impaired drivers were pulled off the road even though they did not show any symptoms until they were breath tested.”