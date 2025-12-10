Southern Interior to get hit by rain, flooding expected in some areas

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 at the Great Bear Snowshed, looking north.

Rain continues to soak much of B.C., and heavier volumes in some areas are prompting warnings from the national weather agency.

More than a dozen Environment Canada advisories have been issued, most of them focused on the rain hitting the Lower Mainland. Some Southern Interior regions, however, will also feel the effects of the atmospheric river positioned over the South Coast and that's something travellers may want to keep in mind.

The Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, will see snowfall turn to heavy rain today, with 60 to 80 millimetres expected by early Thursday morning.

“An atmospheric river will arrive on the South Coast of B.C., bringing snow to the Coquihalla Summit,” Environment Canada said.

“Warm air associated with the system will cause the snow to change to rain early this morning. Heavy rain will then persist through tonight before tapering off early Thursday morning. The highest rainfall amounts, up to 80 mm, are expected near Hope.”

Snow levels will lower to near the Coquihalla summit tonight, and rain may change back to snow in that area, with up to 10 centimetres of accumulation possible.

On Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, rainfall amounts of 80 to 110 millimetres are expected, and Environment Canada said, labelling this warning orange, “localized flooding is likely.”

In the Kootenays, heavy rain is also expected to continue into the evening.

Environment Canada says 40 to 60 millimetres of rain is forecast for Arrow Lakes to Slocan Lake, northern Kootenay Lake including Kaslo, and the southern Elk Valley including Fernie.

On Tuesday, Ken Dosanjh, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the weather system that has caused issues south of the border will make the Okanagan warmer and soggier in the days ahead. A ridge of high pressure over the Yukon and another off the coast of California are steering rain toward the coastal areas.