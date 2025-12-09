Avalanche Canada warns backcountry adventure seekers of dangerous conditions

Photo: Alex Geary/ACMG Mountain Guide The crevasse at ridge-top above the Youngs Peak Headwall near Kootenay National Park on Saturday, Nov 29, 2025.

Avalanche Canada is advising people heading into the backcountry to use caution, with dangerous avalanche conditions forecasted in many B.C. regions.

“There will be dangerous avalanche conditions in almost all of our forecast regions tomorrow [Wednesday, Dec. 10],”the national avalanche forecaster said in a social media post.

“If you’re heading out, make sure you choose conservative terrain that is suitable for the conditions.”

The Kootenay region has been given a high danger rating in the alpine and treeline areas on Wednesday, while a considerable danger rating has been given to areas below treeline.

"A natural avalanche cycle is expected during intense stormy weather. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended," the forecaster said.

Avalanche forecasts can be found here.