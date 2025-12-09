Merritt liquor store thief makes off with $800 of product

Photo: Photo/RCMP An unknown male was seen on security footage stealing approximately $800 of liquor from the BC Liquor store in Merritt.

Merritt RCMP are asking the public for assistance in identifying a man who stole approximately $800 worth of liquor from a store on Dec. 2.

Just after 7p.m., Merritt Mounties were called to the BC Liquor store on Garcia Street for the theft, with the suspect caught on camera leaving the store. A complete search of the area was conducted, though no one matching the description was located.

RCMP also canvassed members of the public in the vicinity, with no further information or tips.

The unknown male was wearing a red and black baseball hat, black/tan jacket and black jeans. He is described as 5’9″ tall, the jacket was a rain coat and the hat was a Cummins hat with a white ‘C’ on the front.

“The Merritt RCMP take calls for service from our businesses here in town very seriously,” said Merritt RCMP Cst. Blake Chursinoff.

“Unfortunately all investigational leads to identify the male has not produced results and we are now asking the public to assist us in identifying this male so that he can be arrested and brought before the courts.”

Anyone with more information or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP detachment at 250-378-4262.