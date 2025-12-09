Could the Cowichan ruling affect B.C. property assessments?

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. Vancouver lawyer Thomas Isaac says the economic fallout of the Cowichan Nation court ruling “is the most serious issue facing British Columbia right now. Instantly, this is an emergency.”

The bombshell B.C. Supreme Court ruling granting the Cowichan Tribes “senior” title over some private property in Richmond could potentially affect future property assessments in the province, some lawyers say.

Property assessments for 2026 are set to be published online on Jan. 2, but experts say it may be too early for the Cowichan decision to make a difference. Experts also disagree with the decision’s applicability beyond Richmond, with some saying it’s highly circumstantial and others saying it rocks the very foundation of Western economies.

“One might predict more challenges to BC Assessment’s real property assessments, but only time will tell if the property owners and their professional advisors can develop the basis for justifying a reduction in assessed value,” said John Shevchuk, associate counsel with Lex Pacifica Law Corp.

Any challenge or appeal of property assessments depends on market evidence, he said.

The Cowichan decision has created concern and uncertainty, but “unless this concern and uncertainty can be measured by declines in market value for specific properties, there will be no evidence upon which BC Assessment, the [Property Assessment Appeal] Board or the courts can accede to a reduction in an assessment,” Shevchuk said.

Quantifying any negative impact to property values requires evidence from the market about the price at which a willing seller and a willing buyer will agree to transact a property, he said.

“It all comes back to whether the buyers require, and sellers agree to, a reduction in price to account for the uncertainty generated by the Cowichan decision,” Shevchuk said.

Bruce Hallsor, managing partner of Crease Harman LLP, said assessments come out every January, so there has been no opportunity to appeal an assessment since the Cowichan decision came down in August. Property owners have until the end of January to appeal their assessments, “so that’s really when we will find out whether there are appeals or not.”

Hallsor said it’s tricky because assessments are based on the market value of a property the previous July. The Cowichan decision was released on Aug. 7, 2025 so the decision may not actually affect the forthcoming 2026 assessments.

“We may really have to wait a year in terms of assessment appeals,” Hallsor said. “I think it’s way too early to speculate if there will be any successful assessment appeals, just because of the timing of the appeal and assessment cycle in B.C.”

Thomas Isaac, chair of the Aboriginal law group at Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, said he’s aware of real estate deals being “directly impacted” or “falling apart” in the Lower Mainland and beyond.

“Outside of the Lower Mainland or City of Richmond, [there are] lots of questions being asked, additional due diligence being done, deals struggling with some specific assurances in agreements, covenants, conditions, that all directly relate to the Cowichan decision. It’s been very, very active,” he said.

Isaac said the decision affects far more than property in Richmond.

He said another significant aspect of the decision stated the core provisions of the Land Title Act do not apply to Aboriginal title land.

“That applies to the whole province. That was not restricted to the City of Richmond,” Isaac said.

He called the entire system of indefeasible title a “cornerstone” of “our entire economy.” Banks hold it as an asset so that they can lend money, for example.

“It’s about having an economy that can rely on private property ownership not being attackable,” he said.

Other legal experts say the decision may not affect assessments beyond the facts of the case.

“In theory, this decision should not affect the number of property assessment appeals across B.C. It is a fact-specific Aboriginal title decision focused on a historic village site in Richmond, B.C., and not the entire province,” said Gurpal Sandhu, senior associate lawyer with ATAC Law Corp.

“This decision is fact-specific, so it should not be taken as a basis for valuing private property across all of British Columbia.”

Sandhu said it’s important to put the decision in perspective.

“Even if Aboriginal title is recognized over lands that also contain fee simple interests, the court explained that the two can coexist, and that existing fee simple interests and their associated rights remain unaffected in practice unless and until there is remedial action or negotiation with the Crown,” he said.

A spokesperson for BC Assessment said: “As this matter is before the courts and proceeding through the appeal process, it would not be appropriate for BC Assessment to comment on any specific details of this case.”

The spokesperson said added: “The local housing market determines property values, and BC Assessment reports those values without predicting future trends.”

Property owners with concerns about their 2026 assessments can contact the agency for explanations, and can file a first-level appeal by Jan. 31, the spokesperson said.

The deadline for a second-level appeal to the Property Assessment Appeal Board (PAAB) would be April 30, 2026. After that, parties may seek judicial review by the B.C. Supreme Court.

PAAB chairwoman Erin Frew said “a board member panelled to hear an appeal will consider all relevant and material evidence and submissions in the course of adjudicating the appeal.”

She added: “It is up to an individual party to determine how to best bring forward their issues on an appeal, including providing the best available evidence to support a party’s perspective on value.”