FortisBC is raising its gas rates, typical bill to rise by 11%

Photo: FortisBC FortisBC is raising natural gas rates in January.

The typical household can expect to see its FortisBC natural gas bill rise by 11 per cent in the New Year, the company announced Tuesday.

FortisBC says that will equate to about $10.95 more per month based on a monthly consumption of about 7.5 gigajoules.

FortisBC spokesperson Gary Toft says the increase is due to three main areas: pipeline upgrades across the province, the replacement of gas meters with new advanced digital wireless models and investments in energy-saving programs.

"We've been upgrading pipelines across the province, including in the Interior, I think about 18 different communities, including Kelowna and Kamloops, Armstrong, Salmon Arm and right up into the Northern Interior and Central Interior, and also in the Kootenays," Toft says.

The pipeline upgrades will allow FortisBC to inspect its pipelines from the inside, which will allow for remote monitoring to keep them safe and reliable.

The new gas meters at customer homes will allow the company to check the meter remotely, rather than sending an employee in person.

"Eventually, our customers will have more timely and useful information about their energy consumption, so that will help them make cost-effective energy choices for their homes," Toft says.

As for the additional spending in energy-saving programs, Toft says they will help customers save energy and help lower overall gas emissions.

FortisBC says they do not mark up the cost of gas; customers pay what FortisBC pays.

To help reduce costs, FortisBC purchases gas in the summer when prices are lower and stores it so that lower-cost gas is available to customers in winter months when they need it. In addition, FortisBC sells any surplus gas back to the market to further offset costs and passes those savings on to its customers.

Despite the increase, customers may see a lower January bill due to the removal of the carbon tax last year, saving an average of $30 per month.

"We understand people may have questions about their energy bills, so we encourage them to reach out. We can work with them on an individual basis to find solutions if they need something, and that includes things like equal payment plans," Toft says.

FortisBC has energy-saving information on its website, including information on rebates and ways to lower energy bills.