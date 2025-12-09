Police seek dashcam in case of Nanaimo woman found dead in burning vehicle

Photo: VIA NANAIMO RCMP Sherry Shelley had last been seen on Nov. 13, and police had called her disappearance “highly suspicious.”

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide after her body was found inside a burning vehicle in a wooded area on College Drive, near where it meets Highway 19.

Police said 65-year-old Sherry Shelley’s body was located early on Nov. 14 after they responded to a report of a vehicle on fire.

Shelley had last been seen on Nov. 13, and police had called her disappearance “highly suspicious.”

Neighbours from her Chapel Street apartment building held a candlelight vigil after she was reported missing.

Resident Rick Sizer told CHEK News that the situation was “devastating,” adding that Shelley was always willing to help others from the building.

Police said they have been working “diligently” on the case in an effort to bring justice to her family.

They said they are asking Nanaimo residents to review dashcam footage and home-surveillance video from 11 p.m. on Nov. 13 to 3 a.m. on Nov. 14 for Shelley’s white Volkswagen Tiguan, licence plate WN701L.

They’re particularly interested in the route from the Doumont area to College Drive via the Nanaimo Parkway, from the Doumont area to College Drive via Jinglepot Road, and from Harwood Road in Lantzville along Old Logging Road to Vipond Road.

Contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 with information.