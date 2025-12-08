B.C. small businesses face succession squeeze as owners eye retirement

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. Jag Gillan says he accepted the end of his family’s three-generation legacy during a quiet, rain-drenched walk to his White Rock home.

Much like Pierre Trudeau’s walk in the snow to decide his political future, Jag Gillan also found himself deluged by the elements as he pondered existential questions.

The year was 2021 and COVID-19 had largely stifled his ability to see his three adult children attending school stateside.

Upon returning home from one of those visits, he grappled with the idea that none of his kids would take over his third-generation, family-run food manufacturing business.

It was over the course of a 90-minute, rain-soaked walk from the U.S. border to his home in White Rock that Gillan reconciled his family's future.

“I picked up the pieces mentally and said, ‘OK, that door is closed, but another door will open,’” Gillan recalled. “That walk brought me the peace of mind to know that it was time to move on.”

Gillan took over Millstream Natural Foods in 2012, but joined the family business in an entry-level position more than a decade earlier. His father, Akal, inherited the business from Gillan’s grandfather, who began operations in 1959.

Focused primarily on creating cereal, flour or baking products, Millstream grew from a one-man operation at its inception to roughly 100 employees when Gillan sold the company to a distribution partner in 2022.

By that point, Gillan had twice gone through the succession planning process. Both experiences instilled two key takeaways vital to the transition—passion and foresight.

“That passion wasn't there with my kids on this particular business and you can’t force that upon anyone,” Gillan said. “The second thing is to start these conversations early: What's going to happen when someone passes, who is going to sign the checks, who is going to hire and fire employees? You want to put the best product forward and you need to establish who's going to be responsible for that.”

Gillan’s recent experiences with succession planning are far from unique. A 2025 B.C. Chamber of Commerce report suggests 76 per cent of small business owners are planning to exit their business over the next decade, with 75 per cent of them planning to retire. Despite those forecasts, only 34 per cent of Canadian family businesses have adequate succession plans in place.

They are pressure points that could lead to numerous small businesses closing, or being replaced by multi-national conglomerates, as part of a toxic elixir that threatens jobs and local economies.

Chris Atchison knows those realities all too well. As president of the B.C. Construction Association, Atchinson keeps tabs on an industry that’s projected to lose 700,000 skilled tradespeople to retirement across Canada by 2029. The vast majority of those losses will hit mom-and-pop operations, as 92 per cent of B.C.’s construction companies have 20 employees or less.

Those stats represent a double-edged sword: the more in demand the current labour pool is, the more that labour pool will be worth.

And all of it drives prices up.

“Throughout my experience in the B.C. construction industry, it's been telegraphed to us that we're an aging demographic of both tradespeople and business owners,” Atchison said.

Lost in the doom and gloom of those projections is a great irony that points to a massive surge in annual trades’ salaries: just shy of $84,000 in 2025 compared to $59,000 in 2020.

Atchison points to a pair of major marketing shifts to help attract and retain younger workers. It starts with presenting construction careers as viable and attractive to all: youth, women, people of colour and new Canadians.

And where previous generations may have identified solely with their job title, Atchison said younger people want to know how that career can complement their lives outside of the job site—think of job posters featuring employees covered in dirt replaced by others that feature a boat, holiday home or a yard for the kids to roam.

“Let's not discount the youth because they may think differently or look differently,” he said. “They are the future, so how do we embrace them?”

For those on the other end of the career arc, Atchison’s first piece of advice to owners contemplating greener pastures is to first connect with their regional construction associations for resources and tips. The provincial association also provides succession training and is developing toolkits and other educational programs to ease those transitions.

Beem Credit Union business advisor Robert Madzej sees two distinct models that B.C. trades business typically undertake in succession planning: the company is passed on to family or transferred via employee-owned succession.

At best, the planning begins the day a new ownership regime takes over. At worst, that window needs to be five years out from retirement. Beyond the prospects of businesses losing money or being shuttered, leaving the process too late can pit family members against one another in protracted, and often messy, legal battles. As such, a requisite team of insurance brokers, lawyers and accountants all need to be at the table.

Four pillars guide Madzej as he walks clients through this process: timeline, corporate structure, family considerations and tax implications. Holding companies, family trusts and other business structures need acute attention to avoid getting nicked by punitive tax ramifications.

“We're all a bit at fault when we're younger—we don't think about the future and we think we're going to live forever,” Madzej says. “But if you don’t plan for your future, no one is going to do it for you.”