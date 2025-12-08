B.C. First Nation meets with Alberta minister to oppose changing tanker ban

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, signs an MOU with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Leaders of a First Nation on British Columbia's northern coast say they met Friday with Alberta's minister of Indigenous relations to express opposition to any changes to Canada's tanker ban to service a potential new pipeline.

The Gitga’at First Nation says in a statement that they presented Rajan Sawhney with scientific and historical evidence affirming there is no proven method for recovering bitumen spills on B.C.'s north coast, which it says has some of the highest tidal ranges on Earth.

Chief councillor of the Gitga’at First Nation Bruce Reece says in the statement that the nation remains opposed to any removal or weakening of the oil tanker moratorium that has been in place for more than 50 years and that the nation will uphold its responsibility to safeguard marine ecosystems.

Gitga’at deputy chief Cameron Hill says in the statement that members source 60 per cent or more of their diet directly from the ocean and the risk of a spill is too great.

Alberta and the federal government signed a memorandum of understanding last month on steps that would happen if a private company is found to build a pipeline to the northwest coast, including Ottawa “if necessary” adjusting the tanker ban.

The plan has faced heavy pushback, particularly from Coastal First Nations who say the project is never going to happen.