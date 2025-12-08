Environment Canada issues wind, snow alerts for parts of B.C. Interior

Photo: DriveBC Webcam A commercial truck drives along the Okanagan Connector on Monday morning.

Environment Canada is expecting strong winds to blow through the B.C. Interior on Monday, issuing a number of weather alerts for area highways.

A wind warning is in place for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, with Environment Canada warning drivers to expect wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour on Monday night.

“Driving conditions will likely be difficult. High-sided vehicles will be pushed around by the wind,” the weather agency said. “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Environment Canada also issued a special weather statement covering parts of the B.C. Interior, including South Thompson, Nicola, Fraser Canyon and Similkameen regions, the Coquihalla Highway, and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.

“Strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 80 km/h are expected,” Environment Canada said.

Snowfall warning issued

A snowfall warning is also in place for the Trans-Canada Highway from Revelstoke to Rogers Pass, with Environment Canada predicting snowfall amounts between 20 and 30 centimetres by early Tuesday morning.

“In addition, wind gusts of up to 60 km/h are expected overnight, which could bring blowing snow,” Environment Canada said in a statement.