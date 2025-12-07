Outdated rules leave Howe Sound whales at risk, advocates warn

Photo: Nicolas Cottrel A humpback breaching in front of Graham Parkinson's property on Bowyer Island, looking towards Snug Cove on Bowen island.

With humpbacks feeding offshore and industrial marine traffic expected to increase near Squamish, advocates and politicians say B.C. must move faster to prevent whale strikes by requiring ships to use advanced detection technology in Howe Sound.

Graham Parkinson, who lives on Bowyer Island, and Chris Roper of Pender Island live along major vessel corridors leading into Howe Sound. They say the risks are growing—and that the communities connected to Howe Sound, including Squamish, have a lot at stake.

“Shipping is reaping the benefits of using these waterways, but other beings use them too. Someone has to take responsibility so they don’t hit anything,” Parkinson said.

Three humpback whales were killed and one injured in recent weeks on B.C.’s coast, prompting renewed attention from residents and scientists. A recent CBC report by Alanna Kelly noted that British Columbians and researchers increasingly see detection technology as one of the few immediate tools available to reduce collisions.

Whales and ships share a narrow corridor leading into Squamish

Howe Sound has seen a dramatic ecological rebound over the last decade—something celebrated widely in Squamish.

Humpbacks now feed regularly on anchovy schools in the same waters used by B.C. Ferries, crew boats, barges, cargo vessels and Woodfibre LNG.

“Shipping users are assuming they can have their freeway right through the children’s playground,” Parkinson said. “Humpbacks corralling anchovies are focused entirely on feeding. They’re not watching for vessels.”

With WLNG, BC Ferries, Hullo Ferries and tourism operators all moving through the Sound, advocates say the local collision risk is not abstract—it is immediate and growing.

“This is happening in our backyard,” Parkinson said. “We can’t ignore it.”

‘We should be smarter’: technology exists, but no one is required to use it

Roper, whose background is in sensors and monitoring, points to the Whale Spotter infrared system he hosts on Pender Island—technology he says could be adopted in Howe Sound if regulators required it.

Developed by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Whale Spotter detects the heat signature of a whale’s blow and can identify whales seven kilometres away, including in darkness or fog. More than 60 commercial vessels globally use the system.

“This year alone, Whale Spotter has spotted well over 100,000 marine mammals,” Roper said. “The technology is very mature. We have the smarts. We should be smarter.”

While some ships voluntarily use the Whale Report Alert System (WRAS), Roper and Parkinson describe the broader monitoring landscape in Howe Sound as inconsistent.

“It’s a patchwork,” Parkinson said. “Without clear requirements, companies aren’t obligated to use tools that work.”

MLA says outdated environmental assessments can’t keep pace

BC Green MLA Jeremy Valeriote, whose riding includes Squamish, says the issue is tied to deeper policy gaps.

“It really highlights the challenges of having environmental assessments done 10–12 years in the past,” he said, referencing WLNG.

“Suddenly you have northern resident orcas that weren’t there before, and there’s no mechanism for regulators to adjust those conditions.”

He said regulators rely on the “goodwill” of companies—something he argues is inadequate when whale populations are involved.

“As we’ve seen with BC Ferries, they don’t have the three and a half million dollars needed to optimize the whale-detection system, so they don’t spend it,” he said. “If they don’t have to under regulation, then they probably won’t.”

Valeriote plans to speak with MP Patrick Weiler, chair of the federal Fisheries and Oceans committee, about whether detection technology could be mandated. He says the issue is becoming increasingly relevant in Squamish as residents express concern about both whale safety and the growing industrial use of Howe Sound.

“With 74 remaining Southern Resident orcas and a couple hundred in the north, this is a symbolic species we need to protect,” he said. “That responsibility needs to be put into regulation.”

The Squamish Chief reached out to the Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) but did not received comment by deadline.

Industry: measures are already in place

Woodfibre LNG says its crew boats, the BridgeCAT 450 and Amia-X, already use FLIR thermal imaging systems and WRAS.

“Together, these tools provide crews with the best available information to avoid marine mammals and reduce disturbance,” the company said.

BC Ferries said whale sightings are common across its 1,600-kilometre coastal network, but strikes are rare. Its crews complete Whales in Our Waters training, follow internal protocols for encounters and participate in the ECHO Program to reduce vessel noise.

Advocates say voluntary action is too slow for Howe Sound

Parkinson and Roper say industry interest in whale-detection tools is growing, but voluntary uptake cannot keep pace with rising marine traffic and the rapid return of whales to Howe Sound.

“It does take whale strikes to get everybody’s attention,” Roper said. “It’s like traffic lights—three deaths before they get installed.”

They argue the fjord is exactly the kind of high-risk, narrow habitat where mandatory measures are needed. Their recommendations include:

vessel-mounted infrared detection on commercial traffic

expanded WRAS alert coverage

integration with AIS vessel-tracking systems

updated detection requirements in environmental assessments for local projects

Valeriote agrees that regulation is ultimately necessary but hopes operators will act more quickly than government timelines allow.

“I don’t think an individual operator should be OK with striking and killing an orca or other marine mammals,” he said. “So it’s in everybody’s best interest to adopt some of these tools voluntarily until we can get regulation or legislation in place.”