RCMP say a woman died in single-vehicle collision near Golden Ears Bridge

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision near a well-known bridge across the Fraser River.

A statement from Ridge Meadows RCMP serving the area around Maple Ridge, B.C. says officers responded to a single-vehicle collision at the foot of the Golden Ears Bridge at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police say a witness saw a northbound vehicle lose control and crash into a light standard.

The statement says the lone woman inside the vehicle sustained significant injuries and died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts by the witness and emergency responders.

Police say speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision, and they're encouraging anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

Police say maintenance crews have cleared the debris from the collision, and all lanes to the heavily-travelled bridge are open.