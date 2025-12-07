Surrey Police Service say a nine-year-old has died after collision with large vehicle

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police crest is seen on the side of one of the force's vehicles in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Police in Surrey say that the nine-year-old child involved in a vehicle collision Friday afternoon has died.

Surrey Police Service says in a statement released Sunday morning that the child died following a collision with what police say was a large cube van-style vehicle.

The statement says that the investigation into the collision continues, and that the driver of the vehicle is co-operating with investigators.

Officials say they do not believe that impairment played a factor.

Friday's collision happened around 2:35 p.m. near an elementary school in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood, and police say the child underwent life-saving efforts at a local hospital, with the death announced Sunday morning.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Surrey Police Service.