Seniors march in bathrobes to demand swift action to develop former Oak Bay Lodge site

Photo: Darren Stone, Times Colonist Jean Greatbatch with protesters at Oak Bay Municipal Hall in colourful bathrobes, using walkers and wheelchairs. They were there to meet with Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch and some councillors on Saturday about a plan for an integrated seniors facility at the empty Oak Bay Lodge site on Cadboro Bay Road.

A group of seniors wearing colourful bathrobes and walking with walkers, canes or rolling in wheelchairs paraded to Oak Bay Municipal Hall Saturday to lobby for redevelopment of the empty site of the former Oak Bay Lodge.

The group is asking governments to move quickly to develop the Cadboro Bay site as a comprehensive “campus of care” for seniors, including long-term care, hospice, supportive housing and a medical clinic.

Island Health and the Capital Regional Hospital District have been exploring options to redevelop the site since 2021. Community consultation identified a focus on seniors’ care, including long-term-care housing, alternative assisted living, hospice and respite as priorities for the property.

Residents of the 235-bed facility mostly moved to The Summit at Quadra Village, a long-term-care facility that serves seniors with dementia or complex-care needs, before Oak Bay Lodge closed in 2020 because the building was deemed past its useful life. The building has since been demolished.

Jean Greatbatch joined the group to help protect other families from experiencing the financial hardship and caregiving challenges she did when her husband, Christopher Allnutt, became sick with Parkinson’s disease.

She estimates the family spent more than $300,000 on Allnutt’s care in the last three years of his life before he died by MAiD in September.

Greatbatch first looked after her husband at home, and when it became too much on her own, she hired private caregivers for $5,000 per month.

Even with private help, the caregiving took a toll on Greatbatch as Allnutt’s condition worsened.

“I was a total wreck physically. So we looked for a care facility for him,” she said.

But they were told last February that it would be a two-year wait, so she decided to place Allnutt in a private facility — at $13,000 to nearly $17,000 per month — while they waited for a public bed.

“You literally are on your own, and you don’t realize until someone in your family needs that long-term care, and you can’t get it,” she said.

The group marched from the Monterey Recreation Centre to Oak Bay Municipal Hall, where Mayor Kevin Murdoch addressed the crowd.

Murdoch said Oak Bay council has already written to the Capital Regional Hospital District, which owns the 1.6-hectare property at 2251 Cadboro Bay Rd., asking it to move forward on redevelopment as quickly as possible.

Island Health conducted an economic feasibility study on the site, which is now sitting with the province, said Murdoch, who is also chair of the hospital district board.

“This kind of gathering helps add some pressure on all parties involved, and that’s really important,” Murdoch said.

The feasibility study will identify services that can be relocated to the site and undertake a financial analysis of new development and non-Island Health services, providing recommendations on next steps, according to the Capital Regional District’s website.

The B.C. NDP promised in its 2024 campaign to deliver care for seniors on the site if they were re-elected.

Shirley Hunter, an organizer of the parade, said that the group was taking a light-hearted approach to the Saturday event, but it’s a serious issue affecting many people.

“What happens to people who don’t have family to take care of them? Do they just sit home alone?” she said.