Police in Surrey B.C. say early Saturday morning fight on party bus injures four

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Police in British Columbia say four people suffered injuries, when fighting erupted on a party bus early Saturday morning.

A statement from Surrey Police Service says that the driver of the bus reported several people fighting on the vehicle, just after 1 a.m., followed by a second report from a passenger of several stabbings.

Police say when they responded to the vehicle parked along Highway 1 in Surrey, they found four injured people, two of which received treatment at a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, with the others being treated at the scene.

Officers from Surrey Police Service, Langley RCMP and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service then unsuccessfully searched the area for a suspect, which police describe as a white male with short blond hair in his 20s, about 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Police say anyone with information about the incident and the suspect is asked to contact Surrey Police Service.