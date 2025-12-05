Nanaimo driver found with stash of suspected stolen sports cards, coins

Photo: . Sports cards, coins and tools believed to be stolen were found in a vehicle driven by a Nanaimo man on Nov. 28 in Port Moody. VIA PORT MOODY POLICE

Port Moody police say they arrested a 40-year-old Nanaimo man after he was found with hundreds of sports-memorabilia cards, collector coins and tools that appeared to be stolen in his vehicle.

The man had been stopped at a roadblock in the Lower Mainland community about 11 p.m. Nov. 28, and did not have a driver’s licence, police said.

Police said when they searched his name, they discovered he was the subject of a B.C.-wide arrest warrant linked to a breach of a release order.

The property was seized, and work is continuing on recommending charges, police said.

Port Moody Const. Sam Zacharias said it’s not uncommon for police to intercept other forms of illegal activity while looking for impaired and unlicensed drivers during check stops.