IIO probing case of man injured by police dog during Saanich arrest

Photo: . The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is a civilian-led agency that investigates incidents involving police where there’s been a death or serious injury. RICHARD LAM, PNG

B.C.’s civilian-led, police-watchdog agency says it’s investigating a case where a man was seriously injured during an arrest in Saanich in July involving a police dog.

The Independent Investigations Office said Saanich police officers responded to multiple 911 calls on July 15 that a man, who was on foot, was threatening drivers and acting erratically in traffic in the 4500-block of Granville Avenue.

Granville Avenue is located just east of Francis/King Regional Park, off Burnside Road West.

A police dog was deployed to bring the man, who is in his 40s, into custody, the IIO said.

In an update on the case issued Friday, the Independent Investigations Office said the man’s injuries meet the threshold for an investigation. He has since been released from hospital and is recovering, said the IIO, adding it has interviewed all identified witnesses and the officers involved.

It said it is waiting for more detailed medical information to complete its work on the case.

The IIO investigates all incidents involving officers or detention guards that result in serious harm or death, whether or not wrongdoing is alleged.