Crowsnest Highway reopens northeast of Greenwood after multi vehicle crash

Photo: DriveBC Crowsnest Highway closure

UPDATE: 10:10 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that the Crowsnest Highway northeast of Greenwood has reopened.

Travellers are advised to expect major delays.

UPDATE: 9:35 p.m.

The Crowsnest Highway remains closed northeast of Greenwood on Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash earlier in the evening.

Grand Forks Fire Rescue shared in an 8:40 p.m. update that their crews will be demobilizing shortly, and the scene is being turned over to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

DriveBC said that Highway 3 remains closed in both directions at Wilgress Lake.

"Crews are on scene and clean up is in progress," their update said.

ORIGINAL: 6:28 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that the Crowsnest Highway is closed northeast of Greenwood on Friday night due to vehicle crash.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions at Wilgress South Road, which is one km west of Eholt Summit.

There is no detour listed at this time. Crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress.

Travellers are advised to watch for slippery sections, as roads are seeing compact snow.