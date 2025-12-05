209 kilograms of opium smuggled in machinery into Canada, CBSA says

Photo: CBSA CBSA officers at the Burnaby Container Examination Facility seized 209 kilograms of opium hidden inside a shipping container.

The Canada Border Services Agency says its officers seized a shipment of 209 kilograms of opium.

A statement Friday says the drugs were detected in a shipping container at the Burnaby, B.C., container examination facility.

The agency says the drugs were found in March, wrapped inside an 11,000 kilogram piece of commercial machinery.

The agency says the container originated from the United Arab Emirates.

It says the investigation is ongoing.