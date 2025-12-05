B.C. ranks 2nd in Canada for economic freedom, says think tank

Photo: BIV photo. B.C. ranks third in Canada and 47th in North America for economic freedom.

B.C. is a leading province in economic freedom, according to a new report.

The Vancouver-based Fraser Institute think tank released its Economic Freedom of North America 2025 report this week, ranking B.C. second among Canadian provinces. The index measures the extent to which individuals are free to control their own labour and property.

Alberta tops the list, followed by B.C., Ontario, and Manitoba. The report examines statistics including government spending, tax policies and labour market regulations up to 2023.

“What we find is those places with more economic freedom not only have higher incomes, but faster growth in their economies and populations,” said Matthew Mitchell, a senior fellow at the right-leaning think tank.

“People tend to be attracted to places where they are allowed to make more of their own economic choices through greater economic freedom.”

B.C. has an edge in government spending as a percentage of income compared with other provinces. This includes general consumption, subsidies, and insurance and retirement spending, according to Mitchell.

“The [B.C.] government consumes a little bit over 32 per cent of the province's income. For a decently high amount compared to U.S., this isn't so bad compared to other Canadian provinces,” he said.

The Prince Edward Island government consumes 40 per cent of total income, and New Brunswick spends 43 per cent. Meanwhile, U.S. states generally have lower government spending as a percentage of income, with some around 20 per cent and one as low as 18 per cent.

However, B.C. is lagging many other Canadian provinces in taxation and labour regulation scores, according to Mitchell.

“If you look at top marginal tax rates in British Columbia, they're on the higher end. Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Alberta—all have much lower top marginal tax rates relative to B.C.,” he said.

The province also scores “pretty poorly” in terms of labour market freedom, reflecting significant government involvement in labour-related regulations, including a higher minimum wage.

Across North America, B.C. ranks 47th, behind all American states except Alberta, which ranks 30th.

Although U.S. states tend to lead in lower taxation and labour regulation, Canadian provinces benefit from a sound legal system, property rights protection and international trade freedom, according to Mitchell.

U.S. tariffs are expected to lower the country's economic freedom score, according to the Fraser Institute’s estimates.

“Most economists believe that tariffs are paid by the country that's actually putting the tariffs on,” said Mitchell.

“Canada as a whole benefits from a relatively open free-trade regime that had Canadian consumers, for the most part, have lower tariff payments relative to other countries.”