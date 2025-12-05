B.C.'s Indigenous rights law is legally enforceable, not just government policy, rules court

Photo: Rob Kruyt. The ruling overturns a 2023 B.C. Supreme Court decision on the legality of an online mineral-staking system that largely excludes First Nations.

A panel of B.C. judges has ruled that legislation meant to shift provincial policies away from colonial laws toward a government-to-government relationship with Indigenous peoples is legally enforceable by the court.

The landmark ruling partially overturns a September 2023 B.C. Supreme Court decision that found the province’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, or DRIPA, was not justiciable.

The Gitxaala Nation and Ehattesaht First Nation had brought the case against B.C.’s online mineral claim-staking system, claiming it excluded First Nations and violated the Crown’s duty to consult.

The judge in that case partially agreed, and forced the government to design a new mineral claim-staking system with First Nations.

But the lower-court ruling turned down the nations’ request to hold the mineral claim-staking system inconsistent with DRIPA. It couldn’t, ruled the judge, because Declaration Act did not implement UNDRIP into B.C. law.

In a two-to-one ruling Friday, a panel of B.C. Court of Appeal judges overturned that decision, deeming the court “erred in adopting an unduly narrow approach.”

Writing for the majority, Justice Gail Dickson determined the inconsistency between the mineral claims regime and UNDRIP was “obvious” and that it was up to the courts to decide whether other B.C. laws were similarly problematic.

“It affirms the interpretive lens through which B.C. laws must be viewed and the minimum standards against which they should be measured,” wrote the majority of DRIPA.

Justice Paul Riley disagreed. In his dissent, the judge stated that DRIPA establishes a “statutory mandate and duty” for the executive branch to take “all measures necessary” to align B.C.'s laws with UNDRIP, characterizing the effort as an “exercise in legislative reconciliation.”

“Oversight and accountability for this law reform exercise is assigned to the legislative branch of government,” wrote Riley.

“Nowhere in the Declaration Act is the judicial branch invited or called upon to adjudicate claims of inconsistency between UNDRIP and British Columbia’s laws, and doing so would take the court outside of its proper role in our constitutional democracy.”

Passed in 2019, DRIPA spells out how the B.C. government will implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The act, which was passed unanimously in the legislature, affirms the UN declaration applies to B.C. laws and creates an action plan to meet its objectives.

It also provides a mechanism for the province to enter into agreements with Indigenous governments to share or delegate statutory decision-making authority. In certain areas, that process is expected to lead to joint or consent-based governance.