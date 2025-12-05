B.C. releases guidance for doctors on youth mental health and substance-use care

Photo: The Canadian Press BC Premier David Eby waits to deliver remarks after the Lapu Lapu Day Festival attack in Vancouver, Sunday April 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

The British Columbia government is setting out guidance on how involuntary care can be provided for those under 19 years old when they won't or can't care for themselves.

Premier David Eby says the guidance for doctors and parents will not be universally well received, but the changes could significantly reduce brain injuries and deaths of children.

Dr. Daniel Vigo, B.C.'s chief scientific adviser for psychiatry, toxic drugs and concurrent disorders, says up until now, doctors have been told to treat those in their late teens as mature minors and allow them to make their own decisions.

Now the guidance will help physicians clarify when young people can be admitted under the Mental Health Act at their parent's or guardian's request, ensuring they can get life-saving treatment.

Dr. Rachel Staples, whose 16-year-old son Elliot Eurchuk died of an overdose in 2018, says the changes will give families a fighting chance to save their children's lives before it's too late.

His father, Brock Eurchuk, says if Elliot had taken a car out and had a terrible accident, they would have been responsible, yet they were unable to participate in their son's health care and were given no information even though he was trapped in a very high-risk situation.