279882
278726
BC News  

Pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup in Abbotsford, B.C.

Pedestrian killed by pickup

The Canadian Press - | Story: 587870
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Photo: The Canadian Press
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A pedestrian has been killed in a crash involving a pickup truck in Abbotsford, B.C., which police say may be partly due to poor lighting conditions.

Abbotsford police say the crash happened at around 5:30 Friday morning on McCallum Road just south of Busby Road, north of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police say first responders found the pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries, and the person died after being taken to hospital.

The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and is co-operating with police.

Police say the early investigation shows that dark clothing worn by the pedestrian may have also played a part in the crash, in addition to poor lighting in the area.

Investigators are urging witnesses who may be able to provide additional information to contact investigators.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More BC News

277167