Pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup in Abbotsford, B.C.

A pedestrian has been killed in a crash involving a pickup truck in Abbotsford, B.C., which police say may be partly due to poor lighting conditions.
Abbotsford police say the crash happened at around 5:30 Friday morning on McCallum Road just south of Busby Road, north of the Trans-Canada Highway.
Police say first responders found the pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries, and the person died after being taken to hospital.
The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and is co-operating with police.
Police say the early investigation shows that dark clothing worn by the pedestrian may have also played a part in the crash, in addition to poor lighting in the area.
Investigators are urging witnesses who may be able to provide additional information to contact investigators.