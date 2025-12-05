Federal wind tower tariff threatens B.C. clean power push, could add millions to project costs

Photo: The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. FILE-Wind turbines generate power on Dalhousie Mountain, N.S. on April 23, 2010.

A recent federal measure to place a 25 per cent tariff on steel-derivative products “such as wind towers” threatens to derail wind-generation projects and increase the price of electricity for ratepayers, say clean energy advocates.

Late last month, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office released a sweeping list of measures meant to boost domestic demand for steel and lumber.

Among the measures, the government said it would impose a global 25 per cent tariff on “targeted imported steel-derivative products,” including wind towers, prefabricated buildings, fasteners and wires.

Patricia Lightburn, the Canadian Renewable Energy Association’s director of policy for British Columbia, told BIV the tariffs are expected to hit wind projects in western provinces the hardest.

“The problem is that Canada's domestic manufacturing of wind towers is not currently set up to meet the demand of Canada's growing wind industry,” she said.

The tariff announcement comes at a time many Canadian jurisdictions are turning to wind power to meet increasing demand.

B.C. is Canada's third-fastest growing wind market

The same day that tariffs were announced, the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) released a report indicating that wind power is expected to drive renewable energy growth through 2030, filling 70 per cent of demand.

By 2030, the CER estimates that renewables will make up 72.9 per cent of Canada’s electricity capacity, up from 70.5 per cent in 2025.

Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick have all committed to building wind projects over the coming years. In Nova Scotia, the province aims to combine onshore and offshore wind to meet its goal of 80 per cent clean electricity by 2030 and potentially export green hydrogen through the licensing of five gigawatts of wind capacity.

Quebec is expected to lead the country’s growth in renewable power capacity over the next five years as its utility seeks to boost wind capacity by 10,000 megawatts by 2035.

Alberta’s share of renewable power capacity is expected to rise to 53 per cent by 2030, from 46.6 per cent in 2025, making it the second-fastest growing market in the country.

And in B.C.—Canada's third-fastest renewable energy market—BC Hydro issued electricity purchasing agreements with nine wind projects last year. Those projects are expected to add nearly 5,000 megawatts to the grid and were matched in 2025 with another 5,000-megawatt call for power.

Single Canadian wind tower producer not enough to meet demand

An emerging problem, according to Vittoria Bellissimo, president and CEO of the Canadian Renewable Energy Association, is supplying the material to build all those wind farms.

Marmen Inc., a Canadian subsidiary of the German-owned Enercon Global GmbH, operates Canada’s only major wind turbine manufacturing facility in Matane, Que.

The facility produces turbine components such as concrete towers and blades, but comes nowhere close to meeting domestic demand, Bellissimo said in a statement.

“Imposing steep tariffs on turbine towers risks derailing projects and, in turn, jeopardizes Canada’s ability to power its future economy on time,” she said.

With many projects securing their supply chains ahead of time, the Canadian Renewable Energy Association said wind towers ordered several years ago will now be subject to the tariff. That will inevitably drive up costs “by tens of millions of dollars,” according to the organization.

“We only have one domestic manufacturer of towers, which is based on the East Coast, and so on top of just the fact that there's limited capacity, those towers can't be easily transported to the West Coast,” Lightburn said.

“In B.C., we do not have access to Canadian-made towers to build our new projects.”

Chinese wind products cheap but problematic

In 2023, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal held an inquiry into steel wind towers exported from China over concerns their production and sale price had been manipulated. The tribunal found China had subsidized the utility-scale steel wind towers and then sold them in Canada at below-market prices.

The practice was found to have caused material injury to Canada's domestic industry.

While the inquiry highlighted the Canada's reliance on imported wind towers, some areas were found to be more heavily affected than others.

Wind towers bound for energy projects west of the Ontario-Manitoba border were not included in the injury finding because Marmen could not practically or economically supply the Western provinces.

“Marmen claims that it has consistently sought sales in Canada, including Western Canada, but that it was unable to compete with subject imports,” the tribunal wrote in its final report.

Demand for wind energy projects declined in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick between 2018 and 2022, just as it “shifted dramatically” to the Western provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Increasingly, Western Canada was found to be nearly entirely reliant on foreign suppliers for wind towers, largely due to high transportation costs and the massive scale of upcoming projects, the inquiry found.

Julian Karaguesian, a McGill University visiting lecturer in economics and a former special advisor to Canada’s Minister of Finance, said the imposition of the tariffs will impose a “significant” cost on wind projects and raise the cost of clean energy in Canada.

At the same time, he suspects the measures were meant to send a signal to Washington that Canada is complying with U.S. demands that it curb its role as a trans-shipment point for Chinese steel.

Karaguesian pointed to U.S. pressure to curb Chinese imports of wind technology following a report in the Financial Times that Britain’s domestic spy agency, MI5, was investigating Chinese wind technology over concerns it had embedded spy equipment into strategic energy assets.

In May, Reuters cited unnamed U.S. energy officials who stated “unexplained communication equipment” had been found inside batteries, heat pumps, electric vehicle chargers and power inverters, the latter used to connect solar panels and wind turbines to electricity grids.

“We’re being pressured,” Karaguesian said of Ottawa's latest tariff measures. “It’s aligning our tariff policy with the United States.”​

​Karaguesian, who worked with Carney when he was deputy minister of finance and later when Karaguesian served at the Canadian embassy in Washington, said those interactions left him with a respect for Carney's capacity to work through complicated negotiations.

“He understands power,” Karaguesian said. “I’ve never seen anyone get more prepared for a meeting than he did.”

He said the latest tariff announcement shows Carney is “treading a fine line” as he attempts to negotiate trade relationships with India and China without upsetting Trump and efforts to renew the Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade agreement, or CUSMA.

“I think it’s a temporary thing,” said Karaguesian. “Because if CUSMA is not renewed for 16 years, I think Carney’s going to say ‘Screw it, we’re going to pursue an independent trade policy.’”

Meanwhile, as tariffs stack on top of tariffs, Karaguesian said the economic costs are going to add up, starting with the wind projects.

“We’re not competitive in building these things,” he said. “If we keep doing this across the board, in the aggregate, this will hurt.”

BC Hydro says 2024 call to power projects will be subject to tariffs

Whether the tariff measures are motivated by boosting domestic manufacturing, as part of complex trade negotiations, or some combination of the two, one fact remains: Western Canada's reliance on imported wind towers has not abated.

BC Hydro spokesperson Kyle Donaldson stated that the 2025 call for power includes a tariff adjustment mechanism. He said the mechanism ensures energy prices can be adjusted if project costs are impacted by tariffs between the close of the request for proposals and the delivery of projects.

But that’s not the case for the wind projects in its 2024 call for power, confirmed Donaldson. Pending any federal policy changes, those projects will be subject to the tariffs once they begin construction in 2028 or 2029.

“We did not know this was coming. As you can appreciate—tariffs have been ongoing developments throughout the year,” added Donaldson.

With the 2024 project prices locked into contracts with BC Hydro, Lightburn said proponents don't have the ability to absorb a significant cost increase such as the one presented by tariffs.

“There's a lot of uncertainty and risk that these projects may not materialize if there's no way for them to update their bid prices and have those costs reflected,” she said.

Tariffs mean future wind projects will cost more, says critic

When it comes to the projects in the 2025 call to power, Lightburn said proponents will have to factor in additional tariff costs in their bid prices. That’s ultimately expected to increase costs to ratepayers, she added.

“BC Hydro is counting on the gigawatt hours that will be supplied by these two calls for power,” she said. “And if that supply is put at risk through these tariffs, then that's going to be a problem for BC Hydro in meeting future demand.”

Lightburn said her organization is broadly supportive of onshoring wind turbine manufacturing, but what’s needed is an orderly transition—not an abrupt imposition of tariffs on a nascent domestic industry that’s not ready to scale up.

“We have the time to create this transition. And when the steel industry is ready to supply those turbines, there will be demand for that across Canada, because there's such a growing need for renewables,” she said.

“It doesn't seem like the right time to be putting additional pressure on ratepayers and rising electricity costs.”

Lightburn said her group is in active conversations with the federal government to seek carve-outs for projects already contracted or under way.