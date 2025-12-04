Avalanche season underway in BC

Photo: Alex Geary/ACMG Mountain Guide The crevasse at ridge-top above the Youngs Peak Headwall near Kootenay National Park on Saturday, Nov 29, 2025.

The snow is flying in the mountains, ski hills are starting to open, and adventure seekers are venturing into the B.C. backcountry.

Avalanche Canada is reminding the public to be prepared when heading into the wilderness. Right now, the danger rating is low to moderate across the province, but that can change quickly.

“At the moment, we’re really warning people to just look for isolated areas of wind slabs, storm slabs, places you could trigger, probably only a small avalanche at this point. But, it’s definitely still possible to trigger avalanches at higher elevations,” said Ian Snowsell, a forecaster with Avalanche Canada.

He said snowfall has been normal at higher elevations but lower than typical at lower elevations because of generally warm conditions so far. He points out it’s too soon to say what kind of season this will be in B.C.’s mountains.

“Every season is a different story, so we’ll see going forward,” said Snowsell.

“It does look like coming, kind of this weekend, we’re getting into a more stormy period for the foreseeable future. Things could be changing pretty quickly in the mountains, and it’s worth keeping tabs at avalanche.ca to see how the avalanche conditions are changing.”

He strongly recommends that anyone planning to visit the backcountry in the winter or spring have proper training and equipment.

“The bare minimum for equipment that we suggest is a shovel, transceiver and probe before you go into avalanche territory. And of course, taking a course or getting some kind of education on how to use those tools properly when you’re out there.”

Avalanche Canada has also recently added podcasts and webinars to its repertoire.

More information, including the latest forecasts and on-the-ground reports through the Mountain Information Network, is available here.