Driving tests ‘indefinitely suspended’ in Fort St. John, ICBC confirms

Photo: ICBC File photo of ICBC check-in desk.

All Fort St. John driving tests have come to a screeching halt for the time being amid a criminal investigation.

This is because the provincial agency overseeing road tests, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), has announced all road tests are “suspended indefinitely” in the city.

ICBC media relations advisor Greg Harper confirmed 236 road tests in Fort St. John have been cancelled.

In a statement, Harper wrote the cancellations come due to “an ongoing police matter involving criminal harassment” by an individual unaffiliated with ICBC.

“Steps have been taken to ensure the safety of ICBC employees and customers,” Harper wrote in an e-mail to Energeticcity.ca. “As a last result, our road test services in this community are currently unavailable.”

He added ICBC “recognize[s] the significant impact this disruption may have and sincerely regret the inconvenience it will cause,” and the corporation is “working diligently with police and local partners to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”

Customers in Fort St. John will have to re-book a road test at another ICBC testing location.

The nearest available centres are in Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Hudson’s Hope and Tumbler Ridge. The complete ICBC map to find and book a road test is on ICBC’s website or by phone at 1-800-940-1498.