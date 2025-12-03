BC News

Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee pitches recall bill that may prove popular amidst brewing legislature clashes

Bill to ease firing politicians

Photo: Contributed MLA Amelia Boultbee flashes a thumbs up as OneBC MLA Dallas Brodie speaks in a provincial legislature session Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee has pitched a bill that would make recall of elected officials easier, receiving ostensible nods of interest from both the NDP and OneBC amidst ongoing conflict.

Boultbee, who is an independent MLA after leaving the Conservative Party earlier this year, introduced the "Recall and Initiative Amendment Act 2025" Wednesday afternoon in the legislature.

She explained it would lower the signature threshold required for a recall petition, should an electorate feel their representative is not performing their duties to sufficient standard.

"When citizens lose trust in their representative through unparliamentary conduct, negligence or failure to deliver on promises, our current recall mechanisms fall short, burdened by thresholds that render them nearly insurmountable," Boultbee said.

Current rules require petitioners to gather signatures from 40 per cent of registered voters within 60 days.

Boultbee's bill instead proposes that the number of signatures required be "equivalent to the number of votes received by the MLA in the last provincial election."

Her logic is this will better "reflect the depth of the mandate originally received by the MLA balancing competing objectives this way would strengthen accountability."

She said easier recall would, in theory, "deter unparliamentary conduct" and those in elected power in British Columbia govern better.

Later in the afternoon, B.C. Premier David Eby referenced the bill during a sparring match with OneBC leader MLA Dallas Brodie over a recent incident her party was involved with in Victoria.

Protesters scuffled with those trying to hold an unsanctioned event at the University of Victoria on Tuesday hosted by the OneBC political party, on what it calls the “reconciliation industry."

The event was to be hosted by OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie, Jim McMurtry and Frances Widdowson, who have publicly questioned suspected unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops.

Brodie brought up her questions about the graves once again Wednesday afternoon in the legislature, and asked that the premier "immediately suspend funding to the University of Victoria" to end what she called "anti-Canadian indoctrination."

Premier Eby then replied he is troubled by what he called Brodie's "continued misconduct," and referenced Boultbee's recall bill.

"I'm sure [the behaviour is] troubling to every member of this house. I think is profoundly embarrassing what they did at the university, I think it degrades the public's opinion of all elected members, and I am certainly looking forward to discussing the private members bill that has been introduced in this house by the member about recall," Eby said.

Brodie fired back, stating "the bill introduced today works in more than one direction," to which Boultbee flashed a thumbs up.

The bill was given first reading and will be discussed at a later date.

With files from Michael John Lo, Glacier Media