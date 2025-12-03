BC News

Eby says no to harvesting old-growth to extend life of B.C. pulp mill

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a meeting on new funding to support victims of crime in Surrey, B.C., Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

British Columbia Premier David Eby says his government is looking for ways to help a closing Vancouver Island pulp mill, but that harvesting the province's old-growth trees is not an option.

Eby made the comments as he prepares to meet today with the head of the union representing the 350 Domtar workers who will lose their jobs, as well as the mayor of Crofton, B.C., where the mill is located.

Eby says a team from the Ministry of Jobs will be going to the community to identify opportunities around retraining and employment.

Domtar announced the closure Tuesday, citing continued poor pricing for pulp and lack of access to affordable fibre as causing the closure.

Eby says he accepts that government restrictions on harvesting old-growth trees have driven up the price and access to fibre on Vancouver Island, but calls the restrictions a necessary decision.

He says increasing transportation costs and U.S. tariffs also play a role in the closure, and the government wants to work with the company to find paths forward where the mill can continue to provide employment.

"If there's something else we can do, absolutely, but the idea that we would pulp old growth in order to buy a little bit of time is not a solution we're looking for," he said.

"We're looking for long-term, sustainable solutions and that continues to be the case."