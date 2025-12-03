BC News

Civil forfeiture lawsuit seeks seizure of three alleged B.C. Hells Angels clubhouses

B.C. aims at Hells Angels

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia's Director of Civil Forfeiture has filed a lawsuit to seize three more alleged Hells Angels clubhouses in the province. Members of the Hells Angels arrive at a property in Langley, B.C., on July 25, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia's Director of Civil Forfeiture wants to seize three clubhouses from the Hells Angels, claiming properties in Surrey, Mission and Pitt Meadows were used by the motorcycle club to carry out unlawful activities, including drug trafficking and murder.

The director's lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday says the Surrey clubhouse is owned by defendants Gurbinder Singh Johal and Kulwant Kaur Johal, who have allegedly allowed the property to be used by the club since 2018.

The lawsuit says the Mission clubhouse is owned by a numbered company, while the Pitt Meadows property is owned by Haney Farms Ltd., a company directed by alleged chapter members Vincenzo Brienza and Emil Utovic.

The lawsuit says that the Hells Angels is a criminal organization with a global presence and a "reputation for violence," with members committing crimes for the organization's benefit, including drug trafficking, murder and extortion.

Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger says B.C. is finding ways to take away assets from gangs and strip them of criminal profits, and the lawsuit follows the successful forfeiture bid for Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna in 2023.

The defendants have not filed a response to the lawsuit.