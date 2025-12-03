BC News

'Be prepared to blow' into a breathalyzer, police warn

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE- RCMP Constable holds a breathalyzer test in Surrey, B.C., in this September 24, 2010 photo.

Starting this weekend, police will hit the streets to crack down on impaired driving, and they warn prospective drivers to "be prepared to blow" into a breathalyzer.

“All December you’re going to have police officers working extra shifts that are totally dedicated to reducing impaired driving deaths,” Supt. Mike Coyle with BC Highway Patrol said in a media release, announcing the Dec. 6 launch of their enforcement campaign.

“We will be using some new locations this year, and we will do whatever we can to keep roads safer. We strongly encourage anyone who is considering using alcohol or drugs to make sure they don’t drive.”

Roadblocks will be happening throughout Kootenays, the Okanagan, Central BC, Metro Vancouver, on Vancouver Island, and in North District.

Mandatory Alcohol Screening devices will be deployed along with more traditional tools to check sobriety, Coyle said.

“We will get you on your way as soon as possible, but there will be some delays as part of the efforts to keep our highways safe,” he said.

BC Highway Patrol will be on “X” updating the ongoing enforcement for Light Up the Province throughout the launch weekend on Dec. 6 and 7. The public is invited to follow along @BCHwyPatrol to see what’s happening.