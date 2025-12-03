BC News

From secret sister to fake puppies, here are the 12 holiday scams

Photo: PIXABAY FILE- Advent Calendars are not always legitimate.

From secret sister gift exchanges to fake puppy listings, scammers see dollar signs when the season to give rolls in.

It's such an issue that the Better Business Bureau is sharing its Naughty List of the top 12 holiday scams to help keep the season jolly.

1) Misleading social media ads Flashy deals on toys or decorations leading to non-delivery, hidden subscriptions or counterfeit products.



2) Social media gift exchanges “Secret Sister” or wine swaps, these scams trick you into buying and shipping gifts or money to unknown individuals. It’s also an illegal pyramid scheme. Always beware sending money or gifts to strangers.



3) Holiday apps With so many holiday-themed apps for children, that may be collecting personal data. Always review privacy policies to see what information is being collected. Be wary of free apps from unknown developers that may contain malware.



4) Fake toll collection texts Watch out for fake road toll collection texts, these smishing messages claim you owe road toll fees and push urgent payment links. These are designed to steal your information.



5) Free gift card offers Scammers impersonate legitimate companies and promise gift cards in exchange for personal information.



6) Temporary holiday jobs Fake postings ask for upfront fees or sensitive personal details. Employment scams were the second riskiest scam in 2024, with a median dollar loss of $2,500.



7) Impostor scams Fraudsters create fake or lookalike websites or customer service accounts to trick shoppers into downloading malware, making dead-end purchases, or sharing personal information.



8) Fake charities Scammers pretend to be individuals or organizations in need, hoping to tug at the heartstrings and take advantage of increased holiday giving.



9) Fake shipping notifications With the surge of online purchases, phishing emails and texts claim you have a delivery issue and prompt you to click harmful links.



10) Advent calendar scams Popular advent calendars promoted on social media may not arrive or may be low-quality knockoffs.



11) Holiday wishlist items In-demand toys and luxury items sold online at deep discounts are often counterfeit. Be very cautious when dealing with resellers.



12) Puppy scams Up to 80 per cent of online pet ads may be fake. Always see the pet in person before making a payment.