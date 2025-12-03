BC News

Victoria mayor says tax hike could drop below double digits, but not much more

'Astronomically high' hike

Photo: ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto says she hopes councillors return with new ideas when council meets again on the budget in January. The city is also set to begin a six-week engagement with the public to get feedback on the draft budget.

Victoria’s mayor says she’s hopeful council will be able to trim an expected 10.4 per cent tax hike, which she calls “astronomically high.”

But Marianne Alto warned residents during a budget meeting Monday that it may not be realistic to expect a deep cut, though it’s still early in the budgeting process.

“My hope is that after further meetings like this, we can drop this below double digits, but I think it’s unrealistic to suggest we can go a lot lower than that. Maybe I’m wrong,” she said.

Alto said councillors will have to roll up their sleeves and find savings. “It’s up to us, we have to stop asking staff to do the work for us,” Alto said, adding she hopes councillors return with new ideas when council meets again on the budget in January.

Council had set budget guidelines that included a goal of capping the city’s portion of next year’s tax hike at four per cent. As it stands, the city’s portion of a tax hike would be 5.4 per cent.

That doesn’t include the Victoria police budget increase, which represents a tax hike of 5.02 per cent, for a total tax increase of 10.4 per cent.

Alto said the police budget had been expected to increase by about 2.0 to 2.5 per cent, “and it’s double that.”

“It was completely unexpected, so we do have to wrestle with that reality.”

The city’s overall operations budget for 2026 is set at $389 million, up $16 million from 2025, while the requested Victoria police budget is $89.85 million for 2026 — $10.85 million more than last year.

Victoria’s share of the police budget would be $77.98 million, while Esquimalt’s portion, under the shared-service agreement, would be $11.86 million.

Alto said there is “still room to maneuver” as the city is set to begin a six-week engagement with the public to get feedback on the draft budget.

Council has asked city staff for clarification on the impact of some proposed cuts and programs, and will continue to have conversations with the Victoria Esquimalt Police Board to see if there’s room to trim that budget.

According to city staff, the budget increases are being driven by employee compensation, debt repayments, infrastructure renewal and the Community Safety and Wellbeing Plan introduced this year, which will add $4.18 million in spending.

Coun. Matt Dell said council is “trying to find a balance between a lot of priorities” from city residents, who are concerned about everything from safety and police spending to the need to invest in infrastructure and support arts and culture.

Dell challenged anyone who believes cutting the budget is easy to bring forward concrete ideas.

“Every line item here is going to be a hit. And I think it’s just better to admit that.”

Coun. Marg Gardiner said times have changed since they first contemplated the budget guidelines in the spring and council has to rein in spending.

“The council has a responsibility to check the interests of our taxpayers,” she said. “While our fellow residents are anxious about rents, mortgage payments, strata fees and grocery bills, this council must separate what is important to the city and what may be favours to friends or special interest groups.”

