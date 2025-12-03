BC News

Highway 3 drivers warned to expect fog, reduced visibility between Hope, Princeton

Fog advisory on Highway 3

Photo: DriveBC Webcam A webcam shows Highway 3 at Bromley Rock Provincial Park east of Hope on Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, warning drivers to prepare for sections of reduced visibility.

The advisory will remain in place until Wednesday morning.

“Dense fog has developed across the region,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Atmospheric conditions are expected to remain similar, keeping foggy conditions in place until it dissipates tomorrow morning.”

Environment Canada advised drivers to turn on their lights, slow down and maintain a safe following distance.

“Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced at times,” the statement reads. “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”