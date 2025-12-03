BC News

B.C. foreclosures rising as higher mortgage payments kick in

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Dan Wurtele, a Realtor with The Vancouver Life Real Estate Group, says court-ordered sales can be investment opportunities despite some additional risks compared with standard real estate transactions.

The number of court-ordered sales in Metro Vancouver is jumping, and may continue to grow as a mortgage renewal wave hits Canada five years after the pandemic-era real estate frenzy.

Court-ordered inventory, while less than one per cent of the market, totalled 119 properties in the Vancouver region in October 2025, compared with 66 in October 2024 and 28 in October 2023, according to real estate website Zealty.ca (Zealty Online Search Inc.).

Foreclosures are becoming more frequent because home prices are correcting, unemployment is rising and people who bought during the pandemic are having to renew their mortgages at higher interest rates, said Adam Major, managing broker with Sechelt-based Holywell Properties.

There was a massive increase in home sales from late 2020 through 2022, he said.

“This was the height of COVID craziness when [Bank of Canada governor] Tiff Macklem promised rates would stay low forever, the government was sending everyone free money and we all wanted a bigger house to work from home in,” he said.

Those homes were financed at rock-bottom interest rates, with the central bank’s policy rate sitting at 0.25 per cent from March 2020 to March 2022. Because Canadian banks generally offer maximum terms of five years, it’s now time for many to pay the piper—at interest rates higher than what some can afford.

“It is definitely a bad sign for the market as we are only at the beginning of the big mortgage renewal wave,” Major said.

The most sales ever in a month in the region were the 5,715 sales in March 2021, he said.

“Those buyers will have to renew this coming March. The number of renewals will stay elevated for a year after that. The average discount mortgage rate in March 2021 was 1.69 per cent versus about 3.79 per cent now, so almost everyone who bought in 2021 and 2022 will be paying significantly more on renewal,” he said.

Dan Wurtele, a Realtor with The Vancouver Life Real Estate Group, said higher interest rates are causing some homeowners to fall behind on their payments and go into arrears amid the rising cost of living.

“The banks are taking action,” he said.

“If people aren’t paying the mortgage and they continue to not [pay] over time, the bank will foreclose on them.”

Two sides of the coin

Wurtele, who has conducted some court-ordered sales for counsel for the Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), said that on the flip side, some investors see foreclosures as an opportunity to acquire properties at a discount.

He’s seen some properties receive offers under the listed price, go to court, get multiple bids and sell over asking. But one property, in a new Westbank Corp. building in Horseshoe Bay, had comparable sales in the range of $1.4 million to $1.5 million and ultimately sold for around $1,050,000, he said.

“It sold at about 30 per cent below market value, I’d say, and I would definitely think some people would consider that a deal,” he said.

There are risks. Properties are auctioned by the court on an as-is basis, with no legal guarantees as to the condition of the property when it’s handed over to the final buyer. Even though everything may look good during the viewing, there’s no legal protection for any subsequent damage.

“Whether it’s a homeowner or tenant or whatever, there’s no protection against what they might do. They can literally rip out all the appliances, punch holes in the wall, anything. So that’s a pretty high risk,” Wurtele said, noting that sabotage is still very rare.

Foreclosures take upwards of 12 months between when the original owner starts to become delinquent on their payments to when the property actually goes up for sale, he said.

“We’re going to absolutely see an increase because the real pain, if you will, of higher payments is being realized today,” he said, calling foreclosures a “lagging indicator” that could see a “notable increase” in the next six to 12 months.

Uptick in missed payments

Rebecca Oakes, vice-president of data and analytics with credit bureau Equifax Canada Co., said mortgage stress is more common in B.C. and Ontario than other provinces due to high mortgage balances.

“It’s actually almost like double where we were five years ago in terms of missed payments for British Columbia in terms of the balance amount, just because those balances are so much higher,” she said.

Equifax data for B.C. shows that in the third quarter, 0.18 per cent of mortgage accounts were more than 90 days delinquent and 0.21 per cent of total mortgage dollars were more than 90 days delinquent. This compares to 0.14 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively, a year earlier.

Mortgages tend to be the last type of credit that people miss payments on, because it’s their home, Oakes said. Missed payments on credit cards and auto loans are more common, and can affect people’s credit scores and thus their access to lower mortgage rates.

Oakes predicted that despite interest rates stabilizing, missed payments could continue to rise for “a little while longer” due to payment shocks, economic instability and unemployment levels. B.C.’s unemployment rate was 6.6 per cent in October 2025 compared with 6.4 per cent a month earlier and 5.8 per cent a year earlier, according to Statistics Canada.

Some Canadians feeling squeezed are extending their mortgage terms, though this means paying more interest. Those in a tight spot should consider speaking to their lender or a financial adviser and budgeting differently, she said.

“Every individual is different in terms of their financial situation, but getting advice is always the best option. There’s plenty of free organizations out there that can help,” she said.