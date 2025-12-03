BC News

BC Hydro sues ranching family for blocking access to $6B 'nation-building' power line

BC Hydro vs. 'old' rancher

Photo: BC Hydro The first three of two hundred 500kV towers are installed in the right-of-way leaving the Site C substation, April 2020. The North Coast Transmission Line is being built to send power from the Site C hydro dam to B.C.'s northwest coast, where mines and gas export terminals are being built.

BC Hydro is suing a high-profile rancher for blocking access to construction of the $6-billion North Coast Transmission Line (NCTL) — one of Ottawa’s “nation-building” projects meant to power the build out of gas export terminals and mines in the province’s “golden triangle.”

The lawsuit, filed Nov. 28 in B.C. Supreme Court, alleges B.C. Breeder and Feeder Association president Kenneth Fawcett, his wife and four daughters have obstructed access to plots of land where existing transmission lines are set to be upgraded.

The utility is asking the court for an order restricting the landowners from interfering and authorizing the RCMP to enforce the access order.

“If BC Hydro is not able to access the properties to conduct the pre-construction activities, BC Hydro cannot complete construction of the NCTL,” the utility writes in its statement of claim.

The land, which belongs to the fifth generation ranchers and is operated as Little Valley Farms, lies west of Prince George near Vanderhoof, along two sections that are part of the first construction phase of the transmission line. Construction of the line is expected to begin in the summer of 2026 and last five years until it's operational in October 2030.

Property owners 'repeatedly' blocked access

BC Hydro alleges the landowners have repeatedly blocked its access since 2023, causing delays to crucial pre-construction activities — including clearing forests and carrying out environmental, archaeological and engineering surveys.

That work is necessary to understand what “further” access rights BC Hydro will seek to build, maintain and repair the hydroelectric lines. BC Hydro expects to dig temporary soil pits, examine wildlife with spotting scopes and drones, dip nets and minnow traps into waterways, and use roads to access the area.

By Nov. 25, the properties were the only section where phase one pre-construction work hadn't been finished, said the utility in court documents.

Except for brief periods of access in May 2025 and July 2025, BC Hydro’s statement of claims says the respondents have “repeatedly denied BC Hydro access to the properties” in person, by telephone and in writing.

BC Hydro's massive Site C dam is essential for ensuring the entire grid, including the lines serving the northwest via the NCTL, has sufficient capacity to meet the massive new loads. | BC Hydro

The corporation says it notified the property owners that without an agreement, it would enter their properties on Oct. 6, 2025, to carry out the pre-construction work.

That day, BC Hydro claims Kenneth William Fawcett and his daughter Denise Marie Dowswell prevented forestry and archaeology crews from accessing the properties. They allegedly told them they could not enter and kept a gate to the property closed.

Dowswell said she and her family have struggled to find a workable solution that ensures the safety of their animals and sustains the fifth generation farm.

“We want to have it so your crews can come on and do their work and we don’t have to worry about it,” she said. “There hasn’t been any responsibility taken there.”

“Any solution we give them, they say ‘No, we can get a court order and come on the land.’”

In its petition to the court, BC Hydro argues it has the legal right to enter the properties and build out the NCTL under two legal frameworks. It claimed the existing statutory rights of way gives them access to maintain, repair and build the new transmission line.

BC Hydro also leaned on the Hydro and Power Authority Act, which it says grants the utility the power to enter, survey, test and make roads on any lands necessary to construct a transmission system without the owner’s consent.

Kenneth Fawcett and his four daughters at their Little Valley Farm near Vanderhoof, B.C., are being sued by BC Hydro after allegedly blocking them from coming on their property to being work on the North Coast Transmission Line. Submitted

Delays could drive up transmission line costs, have ripple effect on economy

If pre-construction activities extend past June 2026, BC Hydro claims the delays could derail the timeline set for phase one construction of the transmission line. Those delays are expected to increase costs related to financing, inflation and maintenance while delaying payment to contractors.

“The first two phases of the NCTL are projected to cost approximately $6 billion. As such, additional capital cost increases caused by delays are expected to be substantial,” the utility claims.

BC Hydro also claims that delays could have broader implications for the public. In its lawsuit, it pointed to increased rates to customers and delays in new projects that cannot proceed without the NCTL.

Red Chris copper-gold mine in northwest British Columbia. Located in Tahltan Nation territory, expansion of the critical mineral mine has also made Ottawa's major projects list and is among a number of sites that could receive electricity from the North Coast Transmission Line. | Newcrest Mining

That could impact B.C.’s wider economy and increase greenhouse gas emissions from projects that would otherwise have to proceed using gas or diesel instead of electricity, the utility claimed.

Driven by new LNG terminals and expanded mining, the corporation says the potential demand for electricity in B.C.’s northwest “now exceeds the capacity of the existing transmission infrastructure.”

Dead horses and worries over future of farming

Fawcett, who has yet to be served the lawsuit, defended his actions in an interview with BIV.

He said BC Hydro contractors have been a disruptive force on his property, driving through hay fields in pick-up trucks and letting out cattle through open gates.

In one case, he said three horses escaped and were struck and killed by a passing truck. Among other things, Fawcett said he is asking BC Hydro to put cattle guards on gates so animals can’t escape.

“It’s been a disaster,” Fawcett said. “They promise to do this or that. But it’s not them doing the work. These guys come in from Calgary, cut the fences and leave.”

The 79-year-old says he has also requested the footprint of the transmission lines be evenly spaced so he and his family can continue farming between them.

“We’re trying to farm and have cattle on these land. That’s how we survive,” said Fawcett. “They’re asking me to sign forever.”

Addedd Fawcett: “I’m old. It’s the next generation that’s going to be looking after it.”

None of the claims have been tested in court.