B.C. requires witness for those using supply drugs to stop diversion to streets

Safer supply rules tightened

Photo: Tim Petruk A sign for a supervised consumption site in Kamloops.

Rules are being tightened for British Columbia's overdose-prevention safer supply program to require a witness when a user takes their drugs in an effort to stop the pills from being sold on the streets.

The government says all patients that are part of the prescribed alternatives program must now take their medication under the supervision of health professionals, such as pharmacists or nurses, effective Dec. 30.

Health Minister Josie Osborne said the change returns B.C. to the witnessed-dosing model, which existed before the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the program save lives.

"This is about public policy and making decisions that are in the best interest of patients, and doing everything we can, to separate people with substance use disorders from an illicit, a toxic, a poisonous drug supply, but at the same time taking action to make sure that we mitigate and minimize the risk of diversion into the wrong hands," Osborne said.

Hydromorphone is the medication most at risk of diversion in BC. The province points out that prescriptions of hydromorphone have declined more than more than 50% from a peak of more than 4,500 clients in March 2023 to approximately 2,200 clients in July 2025.

The announcement of this latest change in government policy comes on the same day the BC Coroners Service released the toxic drug death statistics for the month of October.

The report found that 150 people died in October due to unregulated drug toxicity, which equates to about 4.8 deaths per day. That is lower than 2021, 2022 and 2023.

So far this year, 70% of deaths were among those between the ages of 30 and 59, and 77% were male. Forty-eight per cent of deaths reported occurred in a private residence, compared with 21% outdoors.

Twenty-nine deaths in October were in the Interior Health region, while the rate per 100,000 population was 3.3 in IH, the second highest after Northern Health. Year-to-date, IH has lost 280 people.

As of the end of October, Kelowna had 76 unregulated drug deaths, Kamloops had 50 deaths, Vernon had 24 and Penticton had 14.

Kelowna accounts for 4.94% of the people who have lost their lives in BC in 2025.

Changes took months to make

The announcement on changes to the safer supply program follows a leak of documents in February that said about 60 pharmacies were involved in the illegal diversion of drugs from the safe supply program.

The leak came from Independent MLA Elenore Sturko, a persistent critic of NDP government's drug policy.

In response, the government immediately required new users of the program to take their drugs under supervision, and Osborne said then, that government would eventually require supervision for all users.

Asked why it took more than nine months to complete the transition, Osborne said the government wanted to ensure a "safe transition," after getting guidance from clinicians and pharmacists.

"That does take some time to do it thoroughly, to do it carefully," Osborne said. "But we know that care providers and prescribers have already been working with their patients," she said

Osborne wouldn't say where the investigation was into the pharmacies that are alleged to have diverted the medication.

"But I can say that we are taking enforcement actions, and that we'll have more to say to this as those investigations continue."

The government said changes include "limited exemptions to witnessed dosing" for patients in "exceptional circumstances" such as living in communities with limited resources.

Osborne said one such situation might involve those living in rural communities, where pharmacies might be not open seven days a week. Other situations might involve people who work unusual hours, she said.

Osborne said these exceptions will be closely monitored.

"Techniques or tools like urine analysis will be used to make sure that people are adhering to that medication regime," she said.

"This is about providing a balance between helping people through the treatment and recovery that they need, while working actively to make sure that these prescribed medications stay in the hands of the people for whom they are intended, and that they're not getting into other hands."

Asked whether she foresees a future without the safe supply program, Osborne paused for several moments before answering.

"We'd all love to see a world where we didn't have a toxic drug supply out there, and that people were not experiencing the issues … with addiction and substance use disorders," she said. "For now, we know that prescribed alternatives work."