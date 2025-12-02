BC News

Two arrested after OneBC event at UVic on residential schools draws protesters

Two arrests at OneBC event

Photo: MICHAEL JOHN LO, TIMES COLONIST Tim Thielmann, chief of staff for OneBC Caucus, centre, is enveloped in an orange-coloured smoke bomb near the Clearihue Building at the University of Victoria on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.

Police say two people were arrested after protesters scuffled with those trying to hold an unsanctioned event at the University of Victoria on Tuesday hosted by the OneBC political party, on what it calls the “reconciliation industry.”

Pushing and shoving broke out between protesters and the group when it tried to go ahead with the event, despite the fact that UVic had blocked it.

The event was to be hosted by OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie, Jim McMurtry and Frances Widdowson, who have publicly questioned suspected unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops.

A letter from the university to Brodie, McMurtry and Widdowson said the event was not permitted because it did not go through the appropriate booking process, and there wasn’t enough time to ensure proper safety planning.

Police did not name those arrested, but Tim Thielmann, chief of staff for the OneBC caucus, said Widdowson was one of the two.

About 900 people, many wearing orange shirts and carrying handwritten signs in support of residential-school survivors, gathered on campus ahead of the event at midday Tuesday.

The gathering, organized by Indigenous faculty and staff, featured speeches from Kuper Island residential school survivor Steve Sxwithul’txw and from Ry Moran, a UVic librarian and former director of the National Centre of Truth and Reconciliation.

Victoria Youth Poet Laureate Shauntelle Dick-Charleson, of the Songhees and Hesquiaht First Nations, also spoke.

As members of the OneBC contingent approached near the library, a group of protesters, some of them masked, broke off to confront them.

The group was prevented by protesters from entering the university quad area. OneBC members were speaking to a videographer when someone began throwing orange-coloured smoke bombs.

Saanich police and campus security attempted to keep the two groups apart, but scuffles broke out.

Police led McMurtry, who had been scheduled to speak, away from the protesters and into a police van parked near the university bookstore, followed by around 200 people. He was driven away to cheers and drumming by the protesters.

Photo: MICHAEL JOHN LO, TIMES COLONIST olice intervene in an altercation between Jim McMurtry, a would-be speaker at the event, and a protester who took a sign from McMurty casting doubt on the May 2021 announcement by the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation that more than 200 suspected unmarked graves had been identified on the grounds of a former residential school.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs had said it was deeply concerned that the unsanctioned event would promote residential school denialism and cause further harm to survivors.

The university’s Native Students Union, meanwhile, said it was concerned for the safety of Indigenous people on campus.

Both McMurtry and Widdowson have questioned the May 2021 announcement by the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation that more than 200 suspected unmarked graves had been identified on the grounds of the former school.

Brodie posted online that her caucus would be premiering a documentary “produced by elected legislators” about how Canadians have been “guilted by manufactured narratives” into accepting transfers of power to a “multibillion-dollar reconciliation industry.”

In an online post sharing the letter from the university regarding Tuesday’s event, Widdowson said: “we’re coming in.”

Widdowson is a former associate professor at Calgary’s Mount Royal University who was fired in 2021 following heavy criticism of her comments on the residential school system and the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a livestreamed video, Widdowson said she was going to UVic, where she received her master’s degree, to restore the university to a space where people can have a “free, open and honest exchange of ideas.”

Widdowson called on UVic president Qwul’sih’yah’maht Robina Thomas, a member of Lyackson First Nation, to withdraw actions the university has taken since 2021, such as raising flags and banners in honour of the victims and survivors of residential schools.

The Native Students Union said Widdowson’s tours across Canadian campuses are steeped in misinformation and denial of genocide.

“She has publicly spoken out denying the harm and abuse that occurred in residential schools, as well as the generational trauma from them,” the student group said in a statement on social media.

McMurtry was fired from his teaching job at a B.C. school in 2021 over his comments about residential schools. He is a former People’s Party of Canada federal candidate now associated with OneBC.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says calls to exhume remains of children on residential school sites are a red herring and “blatantly disregard the abundance of well-documented archeological, archival and testimonial evidence which demonstrate that First Nations children died under abusive conditions at residential schools across Canada.”

Brodie formed OneBC this year after she was removed from the B.C. Conservative caucus for what Leader John Rustad referred to as mocking residential school survivors.

She has since dedicated much of her time in the legislature to attacking what the party calls the “reconciliation industry.”

Premier David Eby has said in the legislature that he is in support of ongoing efforts to remove Brodie from her seat through the recall process.