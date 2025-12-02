BC News

B.C. drivers visit U.S. less in 10th straight month in November

U.S. travel boycott persists

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. Fewer B.C.-plated passenger vehicles have been crossing into Washington state at four main border crossings near Vancouver this year

B.C. drivers in November visited Washington state less frequently than last year in what was the tenth consecutive month of significant declines.

What's more is that the rate of decline is holding steady.

B.C.-plated passenger vehicles totalling 115,669 crossed four major U.S. border crossings near Vancouver last month, down 38 per cent from the 186,583 such vehicles that did that the prior November, according to data from the Cascade Gateway Border Data Warehouse.

That data is for the Peace Arch, Pacific Highway, Lynden and Sumas points of entry.

The year-over-year monthly declines in B.C.-plated passenger vehicle crossings of the four border crossings before November were:



37 per cent in October;



40 per cent in September;



39 per cent in August;



28 per cent in July;



43 per cent in June;



47 per cent in May;



51 per cent in April;



43 per cent in March; and



29 per cent in February.

In January, there was a 10 per cent increase in B.C.-plated vehicles across those four border crossings, according to the Cascade Gateway Border Data Warehouse.

The declines in travel started in February, which is when U.S. President Donald Trump first planned to target Canadian imports with tariffs for what he said was a porous border that allowed migrants and fentanyl to cross into his country.

He then embarked on a pattern of threatening tariffs, postponing tariff start dates, enacting new tariffs, increasing tariffs, tweaking tariff terms and removing duty exemptions. Trump through the year has mused about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state, prompting a Buy Canadian movement.

Air travel on flights between U.S. destinations and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) have been in decline since January, with data available up to the end of October. There were 454,849 people who were on those flights in October, versus 500,160 such passengers in October 2024: a 9.1 per cent drop in that month year over year, the Vancouver Airport Authority told BIV Monday. This happened during a month when YVR saw a 6.6 per cent overall increase in passengers.

Carriers such as Air Canada (TSX:AC) and Flair Airlines have pivoted some capacity at YVR out of routes to U.S. destinations and toward more domestic flights, and flights to other international locations.