350 jobs lost with closure of Vancouver Island pulp mill

Another mill shutting down

Photo: Domtar Domtar's Croften mill

Domtar has announced it is closing its Crofton pulp mill on Vancouver Island.

The company made the announcement Tuesday, impacting about 350 employees.

“The Crofton mill has been challenged for some time now,” said Steve Henry, Domtar paper and packaging president.

“Over the last 18 months, Crofton employees worked hard to reduce operational costs and they made some extraordinary gains. Unfortunately, continued poor pricing for pulp and lack of access to affordable fiber in B.C. necessitates the closure.”

Henry says they recognize the hardship the closure will have on the Cowichan Valley community and coastal forest sector.

“Our primary focus is on the safety and well-being of our employees as we navigate the coming weeks.”

Domtar says it is “exploring a variety of possibilities” for the future of the site.

BC Council of Forest Industries president Kim Haakstad said the province needs to step up its support to the sector.

“While softwood lumber duties and trade uncertainty add significant pressure, not everything can be blamed on the dispute,” she said.

“It is important to focus on the areas within our control, and those remain the core issues facing BC forestry: access to predictable, economic wood supply and the ability to operate in a competitive and efficient regulatory environment.”

COFI is calling on the province to speed up the process for cutting permits and road-building approvals, address operating costs and help First Nations speed up their own approval processes.

“Without swift, decisive action, BC will continue to see more closures, more families uprooted, and more communities eroded.”